There's a Killer Secret Menu, Plus 10 Other Things You Should Know About Tender Greens

1. The original Tender Greens location opened in Culver City in 2006

It was a hit out of the gates -- no surprise, since at that point in time Culver City was sort of a food desert.

2. It was founded by three dudes who met working in a hotel

They hated what was going on in food at that time in LA and dropped everything to start Tender Greens: one of the guys went from being a food & beverage director to literally working as a poolboy when they were getting the restaurant off the ground.