The burrito vending machine exists. You're welcome.

By Published On 01/08/2014 By Published On 01/08/2014
burrito box LA

It's 313a and you're super hungry, stumbling around WeHo, and you can't possibly be responsible for making your own goddamn burrito. Enter: BurritoBox, the first-ever, 24hr, piping-hot burrito vending machine.

burritobox LA

Despite what you told your girlfriend in high school, THIS is actually where the magic happens: a brand-new Mobile station on Santa Monica Blvd.

burrito box LA

You've got your pick of five different flavors, ranging from breakfast badness (chorizo + egg + cheese) to lunchtime-staple (chicken + rice + beans), all available with three optional sides (Daisy Sour Cream, Tabasco Hot Sauce, or Wholly Guacamole).

burrito box LA

Pay the approximate price of a tall latte at LAX...

burrito box LA

... and pass the time with a cheesy music video from a band that sounds like bad Third Eye Blind.

burrito box LA

When it's ready, pick up your SUPER-HOT (seriously, it's hard to hold) burrito from the bottom... along with your sides, which are incredibly as cold as your burrito is hot.

burrito box LA

Throw it all on -- the sour cream, the tabasco, the guac...

burrito box LA

... and take a huge bite. How is it? It's good -- for a burrito from a vending machine. Which, at 313a, is VERY, VERY, VERY, VERY GOOD.

