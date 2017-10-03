The Definitive Guide to Eating and Drinking in West Hollywood

In Los Angeles, West Hollywood especially, it's so easy to get lost in hectic schedules of auditions, hikes, tanning, photo shoots, gym selfies, and casual stunts on reality television, there’s only so much time an actor/model/singer/photographer/screenwriter can set aside in their busy days! Thankfully, we’ve compiled a list below, where you can grub, gab, and guzzle whenever, you know, your assistant can pencil it in.
Best sake bomb sanctuary: Echi Sushi
8267 Santa Monica Blvd
Within the eternal debate of caterpillar versus dragon rolls lies the safe haven that every sushi-goer can agree upon: the sake bomb. Whether it’s just the beginning, or more likely, the start and the end to your night out, there’s no place better to double up on orders of shishito peppers and crispy rice. And sake bombs.
Best meatless Mexican and margs: Gracias Madre
8905 Melrose Ave
Okay, so it sounds like a niche, but no matter how you feel about vegan eats, no outdoor space in WeHo feels quite as quintessential Californian. Not to mention, a margarita by the fireplace makes for a hot, hot, if not illogical, Instagram.
Best brunch: Salt's Cure
7494 Santa Monica Blvd
All you need are those three little words: Oatmeal Griddle Cakes.
Best gay bar: Fubar
7994 Santa Monica Blvd
We’re talking about West Hollywood, right? We mean, WeHo. Sure, you could hit the Santa Monica Blvd strip with all the designer drinks and glittery go-gos a just-out-of-the-closet kid could ever ask for, but if you like a little more vodka with your soda and a little more beard on your man, Fubar is the obvious choice.
Best place for chicks to pick up d… udes: The Surly Goat
7929 Santa Monica Blvd
Because ladies night needs a dive bar, too. Also, with 27 taps, it's got the best beer list of any place in this story.
Best caffeine fix: Alfred Coffee & Kitchen
8428 Melrose Pl
If midday, midweek cocktails just aren’t your thing -- or maybe even if they are -- Alfred is the hippest place to pretend to be working on your screenplay The Undisclosed Adventures of Kirstie Alley, but really, you’re just there to take in the scene. (Plus, there's a new chocolatier in in the back -- coffee and chocolate and models, oh my!)
Best Thai to make you cry: Night + Market
9041 Sunset Blvd
... In every sense, really. Chef Kris Yenbamroong does not play when it comes to his eclectic Thai flavor and SPICE(!!). The menu, the noise, the paint colors -- electric, booming, and vibrant -- are like a trip to Patong Beach on a hot Saturday night.
Best all-dude bar that isn’t a gay bar: Rock & Reilly’s
8911 Sunset Blvd
Nothing brings out straight men in droves like whiskey (the largest selection in LA!) and beer at an old-fashioned Irish pub. Rock & Reilly’s does it right with a pleasant back patio, bar grub that washes down well with its signature Mother’s Milk Private Label Whiskey, and an atmosphere that says, “I’m into sports, sure, but I’m way more into booze.”
Best late night: Tatsu
2123 Sawtelle Blvd
A taste of the Far East, on the very far Eastern corner of West Hollywood. This warm-you-to-your-soul ramen is everything the doctor ordered, if he’s the guy who does your Reiki. You cannot go wrong with these savory bowls of noodles, just don’t forget to add on the juicy pork bun with spicy sesame oil to have a full-on religious experience.
Best guiltless goodies: Liquid Juice Bar
8180 Melrose Ave
LA has no shortage of juicers, but this post-workout, post-night out, post-I’ll just have one slice but then ate the whole pie place is the best for adding a little more health to your already healthy diet of watermelon monomeals.
The bar you’re most embarrassed to love: Bar Lubitsch
7702 Santa Monica Blvd
Remember college? Me neither. But those snapshots of what it was like to see and be obscene in a basement frat party? That’s what the back room dance floor is like at Bar Lubitsch -- only with some of the best music (think: Britney, Biggie, Bobbi Brown) and a pineapple-infused vodka that washes down WAY too easily.
Best “Are you casually impressed with my restaurant choice?” date night: Terrine
8265 Beverly Blvd
Nothing says a fancy date like pig parts! Show that special someone from your online dating app that you know what’s going on around town. This cocktail list will make even the most awkward first date a little smoother, and the patio's so pretty it won’t really matter if it's love, lust, or “let’s just be friends.”
Best spaghetti and meatballs: Jones Hollywood
7205 Santa Monica Blvd
A little bit Italian, a little bit rock & roll -- if the Rat Pack were still alive and kicking, they’d be drowning in martinis and marinara with you at this red checkered table cloth joint.
Frank Sweeney is an instructor at SoulCycle, reality TV survivor, and future referee for the Puppy Bowl. Follow him on Twitter @frankcsweeney.
