Why Westfield Santa Anita's Food Alley Is Your New SGV One-Stop Spot

At the Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia, the expansive shopping center is hedging its bets on food replacing stores as the reason to visit malls by recently introducing an impressive cornucopia of restaurants and takeaways linked along a whimsically embellished passageway of quirky painted murals and intriguing art pieces that would fit right in at The Broad.

“Food Alley” is its nickname and suggests a kind of Asian street food or night market vibe; it’s also a snug fit with the nearby Chinese community. With this location of Westfield situated in the San Gabriel Valley, combined with an all-star roster of Asian or Asian-inspired eating places, this ambitious culinary corridor really is a SGV smorgasbord in a mall -- making it a great one-drop-stop to load up on a ton of gustatory greatness, plus proof that Sbarro isn’t the best thing in the food court anymore. (Wow! We’ve come a long way!) Here’s what you should hit: