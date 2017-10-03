The Angeleno's Guide to Park City

WHERE TO EAT Seafood Buffet at Deer Valley At this date-or-group-friendly place, you can pile your plate high with AYCE poke, ahi, king crab legs, chilled shellfish, prime rib, and roast duck for $68 (yeah, if you want cheap... you’re in the wrong place). Two types of oysters are also available and they are not the Rocky Mountain variety. If you see the homemade dessert, grab Deer Valley’s chocolate snowball (flourless chocolate cake covered in snow-looking whipped cream), because they go fast. Open Thursday through Sunday for dinner.





Yuki Yama A chic location in the heart of Main St, Yuki’s got great sushi -- and co-owner and semi-professional ski bum, Matt Baydala, may also tell you about some untracked powder stashes. Try the dry-aged bluefin toro from Spain and do battle with the Bruce Lee Roy, Green Hornet, and Mr. Miyagi rolls. Need to warm up? Go for the pork ramen. And the specials are outstanding -- let Baydala order for you, and you won’t be disappointed.

Handle You can’t go wrong with the Chef Handly’s signature fried chicken or the smoked trout sausage over corn pudding at this small, seasonal American resto. Finish with the salted caramel pudding.

Fletcher's Park City Start with the bacon jam and cheddar chive biscuits and continue the carb carnival with the short rib grilled cheese sourdough bites. Sides? Cauliflower and broccoli as well as lobster mac 'n cheese. Want to keep going? Head downstairs to the subterranean bar that often has a DJ on duty -- and always has great cocktails.





El Chubasco Two things that rarely meet: affordability and ski-town food. The salsa bar at this taqueria includes about 20 varieties, made daily. Vegetarians and omnivores alike should check out the California burrito. Carnitas, fish tacos, and the taco salad are also recommended at this no-frills spot.

Good Karma Good Karma’s known for its unusual breakfasts: check out the Punjabi eggs masala or the Locals’ Favourite, which comes with buttermilk pancakes or house-made challah French toast, two eggs, and two slices of bacon. The homemade chai is also insane. For lunch, start with the South Indian winter squash soup and follow with the Bollywood burrito or the curry du jour.





Davanza's You can’t go wrong with the Buffalo chicken sandwich at this post-powder fave. The burgers are substantial ⅔-pounders and the beer is cheap: even good pints are $3.50. Before you leave, make sure to get an Insta in front of the floor-to-ceiling wall of beer cans. As a bonus, it’s open late.

tupelo Artisanal and amazing, Tupelo just opened on Main St this winter. Feast on the 48-hour braised veal cheek with parsnip puree and crispy marble potatoes with bone marrow butter.

Riverhorse on Main During happy hour at this longtime standby, start with the lump crab cakes, three-cheese mac 'n cheese, or salted brownie ice cream sandwich. For dinner, hit the Utah red trout or cowboy ribeye.





The Farm As this place is a (no kidding!) farm-to-table joint, warm up with the harvest soup and follow it with the Koosharem steelhead trout or buffalo burger. Save room for the Slide Ridge honey cake and simple and perfect donuts.

WHERE TO DRINK O.P. Rockwell If you’re lucky enough to come on the right night (check the calendar sooner rather than later, and consider the VIP packages), you’ll get good music in an intimate setting at this speakeasy. Forget the Red Bull and vodka and go for the Russian Breakfast (Smirnoff vodka, cold-brew coffee, Frosted Flakes-infused almond milk) or Weird Science (Bacardi Superior, Bacardi 151, Galliano, lemon juice, house-made orgeat , blackberries, Angostura bitters, absinthe).





High West Distillery Saddle up to the bar at this local distillery and sit in a piece of history (a bar stool built from the Great Salt Lake trestle bridge from 1904) and order a tasting flight of Utah-made whiskey, a Dead Man’s Boots, or a whiskey lemonade that’s spicy and perfect for winter. For dinner, check out one of the dining rooms that drip with cowboy aesthetic. Still thirsty? Start singing, “Show me the way to the next whiskey bar” and take the short walk to the No Name Saloon. Pro tip: it’s consistently busy, so try to go at off-peak hours.

No Name Saloon This beer and whiskey dive, which boasts a mine-shack vibe, has been “Helping people forget their names since 1903.” Keep it simple with a Bud and a Jack or go local with Polygamy Porter on nitro draft. Hungry? Get the bison burger or buffalo nachos to share. And even in the winter, the heated rooftop deck that overlooks Main St is killer.

Stein Eriksen Lodge As upscale as the Utah Jazz is jazz-less, the Stein’s Bloody and Moscow mule are both great. Want beer? There are plenty of Utah brews. Conduct a double IPA taste-test by double fisting a Red Rock Elephino and Squatters Hop Rising. Or go with the Epic Brainless (Belgian). Hungry? The daily skier’s buffet for lunch is amazing.

Bobsled at Utah Olympic Park The 2002 Winter Olympics put Utah on the map and the Utah Olympic Park will bring you back to Romney’s greatest accomplishment, second only to his tax return. Here, you and two friends can ride with a pro bobsledder, zip line, or get some tubing in. But who are we kidding? Bobsledding is the obvious move here. Take 15 turns down an icy track.

Try your hand at 10-pin bowling at Jupiter Bowl With a dozen lanes for the skiing and riding masses and four private lanes, Jupiter Bowl is a good place to wear some comfortable shoes after being in uncomfy boots all day. There’s also an arcade and billiards, a tailgate menu, and plenty of TVs playing sports and ski movies.



