‘Bling Empire’ Stars Share Their Picks on Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year in LA

Bling Empire premiered this past January and quickly jumped onto Netflix’s top 10 list. The reality show is like the real-life version of the book/film, Crazy Rich Asians, and shadows a group of wealthy Asian friends who live, work, and play in Los Angeles. Among them are Kelly Mi Li, who also executive produces the show—you likely remember her (warning, spoilers ahead) politely declining co-star Kevin Kreider’s flirtations as she attempted to move on from a tumultuous relationship with former red Power Ranger Andrew Gray (who she’s since made amends with). Kreider, a Philly transplant who was adopted by white parents, spent most of the show in disbelief of the extravagant wealth afforded to his friends, while building up his personal modeling portfolio. And there’s no forgetting the demure-in-tone but fantastically dressed Cherie Chan, an LA native who wins the award for daintiest childbirth ever captured on film.

With Lunar New Year coming up this weekend, we caught up with all three cast members to hear how they’re celebrating in a pandemic, and to get their recommendations on what to eat and where to celebrate in LA: