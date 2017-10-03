The coolest bars and restaurants in town

It's time for a new edition (easy there, Bobby Brown) of the Thrillist 47, giving you the best new and new-ish places to eat and drink. Some had to go, while other hot spots could not be denied (HELLO, sexily carted dim sum at Church Key!). Have a look at the list (organized by hood; this isn't a ranking) and make the most of your next night out.
BEVERLY HILLS
1) Hakkasan
233 N Beverly Dr; 310.888.8661
Hakkasan's a glittering, high-end Chinese restaurant that's also got locations in San Francisco, Vegas, and London, with silly-awesome, science-savvy drinks and fancified eats.
2) Nozawa Bar
212 N Canon Dr
A wood-laden 10-person room where a 30-year protege of famed "Sushi Nazi" Nozawa makes a no-ordering-allowed, 20-or-so course omakase meal, featuring fish bought that day from a fish market where the chef's given exclusive access before anyone else to guarantee freshness.
DOWNTOWN
3) HoneyCut
819 S Flower St; 213.688.0888
A decidedly Manhattan-esque underground lair sporting pool tables, an extensive cocktail list, and a second room with bottled drinks and a light-up dance floor.
4) Bestia
2121 E 7th Pl; 213.514.5724
This industrial-looking Italian spot does next-level handcut pasta (spaghetti w/ squid ink, mullet bottarga, and Calabrian chillies), and wood-oven-fired pizzas topped with house-cured meats.
5) Alma Restaurant
952 S Broadway; 213.444.0984
Alma Restaurant's a now-permanent, way-Downtown edition of the lauded pop-up: a BYOB meats & more operation run by a dude who used to work at San Fran's superlative flour + water and'll now work outta an artsy-on-the-inside space with plenty of both.
HOLLYWOOD/WEST HOLLYWOOD
6) No Vacancy
1717 N Hudson Ave; 323.465.1902
No Vacancy is a seriously next-level bar in a 19th-century Victorian house, from the same design-obsessed, liquor-based geniuses who gave you Pour Vous, Harvard & Stone, and La Descarga.
7) Dirty Laundry
1725 Hudson Ave; 323.462.6532
Also from the No Vacancy dudes, this is super-sexy underground cocktail haven.
8) Littlefork
1600 Wilcox; 323.465.3675
From the non-Kogi-Truck-guy behind A-Frame, Littlefork's the perfect modern bistro to take a girl you want to impress to (but not like "Marry me!" impress, more like "Let me see your boobs!" impress), thanks in part to a kitchen run by a Spago vet.
9) The Emerson Theater
7080 Hollywood Blvd; 323.525.2453
There's a lot to love about this massive, two-bar, throwbacky ode to the 1920s, from its strings of Edison lightbulbs, to a cocktail list that leans on classics (Mint Fizz, Emerson Mule…), but more importantly: burlesque dancers in flapper-y outfits!
10) Bootsy Bellows
9229 Sunset; 310.274.7500
No longer just the sound old Italian walruses make, Bootsy Bellows is also now the name of an off-the-wall, performance-driven nightclub opened in WeHo by a pseudo-star team that includes the guys behind H. Wood and SHOREBar.
11) Pour Vous
5574 Melrose; 323.871.8699
Pour Vous is the latest and greatest from the lauded La Descarga/Harvard & Stone dudes, who've totally reworked the old 40 Deuce room into an intimate space with a turn-of-the-century "Paris feeling".
12) The Surly Goat
7929 Santa Monica Blvd; 323.650.4628
The Surly Goat's a rare-and-unusual-leaning beer bar in the old 24K space, now de-glossed and decorated with all sorts of old brewhouse paraphernalia, and founded & named under the pretense of a tall tale about a beer-drinking contest in ancient Germany between a Duke and a Knight.
13) Chi Spacca
6610 Melrose; 323.297.1133
This intimate ode to meat on the corner of Melrose & Highland comes from the peeps behind two of the most popular restaurants in LA, and has a FORTY-TWO-OUNCE STEAK.
14) Rao's
1006 Seward St; 323.962.7267
The hardest restaurant to get into in NY (tm!) finally drops in LA, where -- let's be honest -- it's way easier to score a table because you're not dealing with a guy whose nickname is "The Killer".
15) Pearl's Liquor Bar
8909 W Sunset Blvd; 310.360.6800
Right down the street from The Roxy, Pearl's is a Sunset cocktail barstaurant with perhaps the sickest patio on the Strip. Bonus: it doesn't cost a bajillion dollars to get in it.
16) Trois Mec
716 N Highland Ave; 323.468.8915
Trois Mec's a nutso restaurant with an always-changing menu from a crazy-lauded team that includes the award-winning chefs behind LudoBites and Animal.
17) The Church Key
8730 W Sunset Blvd; 424.249.3700
The Church Key's emerged as a lush resto that's delivering standout shareables on dim sum-style carts, which also deliver boozy Otter Pops made tableside by smiling ladies in retro flight attendant outfits... which need to be available on actual airplanes, like, yesterday.
18) Warwick
6507 W Sunset Blvd; 323.460.6667
Warwick's a jaw-dropping cocktail lounge in a formerly non-jaw-dropping location: the space that used to house the grimy Club Lingerie.
MID-CITY
19) ink.
8360 Melrose; 323.651.5866
A wide-open, crazily creative gastro-bistro from Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio.
20) Son of A Gun
8730 3rd St; 323.782.9033
The Animal dudes' next-level, nautically-themed seafoodery.
21) Animal
435 N Fairfax; 323.782.9225
A nuttily-menu'd standby from James Beard Award-winning chefs.
22) Mercado
7910 W 3rd St; 323.944.0947
The second outpost of Santa Monica's lauded taqueria, with a massive weekend brunch.
23) A.O.C. 2.0
8700 W 3rd; 310.859.9859
Version two of lauded chef Suzanne Goin's even-more-lauded small-plates date-spot's got a fireplaced patio, a killer upstairs private wine room, and a garden that'll yield fruit and herbs for their
glaucoma cocktails.
24) The Hart and the Hunter
At Palihotel; 7950 Melrose; 323.327.9702
Not just an awesome-sounding, Melissa-Joan-approved WWF tag team name, this turquoise tile-heavy bistro inside Melrose's boutique Palihotel slings Southern-leaning eats from the dudes behind one-time pop-up Wolf in Sheep's Clothing.
25) Sycamore Kitchen
143 S La Brea; 323.939.0151
This industrial-leaning, patio-equipped breakfast-and-lunch spot from the Hatfield's peeps serves up gourmet goodness like cheddar-rosemary croissants, dark ale-spiced gingerbreads, and pastrami-short-rib-Gruyere sandwiches.
26) Gusto
8432 W 3rd; 323.782.1778
No longer just what Teddy Roosevelt's mustache was full of, Gusto's a date-friendly, food-forward, eensy-weensie Italian bistro opening tonight near the Beverly Center, courtesy of a first-time chef-owner who made his name at Culina at the Four Seasons.
27) Ray's & Stark Bar
5905 Wilshire Blvd; 323.857.6180
A high-end, new-American restaurant with a stellar outdoor bar in the shadow of LACMA? Yes.
THE VALLEY
28) Bow & Truss
11122 Magnolia Blvd; 818.985.8787
Housed in a renovated, 80yr-old auto garage, Bow & Truss is a Spanish-style tavern with plenty of what-you'd-expect from an 80yr-old auto garage (brick walls, concrete floors, roll-up doors).
29) Black Market Liquor Bar
11915 Ventura Blvd; 818.446.2533
A mid-sized Studio City gastrobistro with a moody interior that looks like a bar Van Helsing might pre-game at before taking on the Count, featuring intricately paneled windows, a multi-tiered mirrored bar, and a half-dome exposed-brick ceiling.
30) Laurel Tavern
11938 Ventura Blvd; 818.506.0777
A leather-padded pub hits you with a pincer move of gourmet comfort, with 10 craft beers on tap (Bayhawk Honey Blonde, PranQster Golden Ale), and upscale snacks.
31) Umami Burbank
4300 W Riverside Dr; 818.433.3680
Burbank's Umami Burger has sorta forgotten the second part of its name, and gone and intro'd seven exclusive-to-that-locale Umami dogs.
EASTSIDE
32) The Thirsty Crow
2939 W Sunset; 323.661.6007
The eastside's go-to for brown-liquor and classic cocktails.
33) The Glendale Tap
4227 San Fernando Rd; Glendale; 818.241.4227
From the dude behind Timmy Nolan's Tavern, this retro-ish East Valley beer bar has bar games (pool tables, dartboards), 52 beers on tap (including Sculpin IPA, Solace Wheat Ale, and the honey-tinged Miles Davis's Bitches Brew), and, naturally, old-fashioned soda!
34) Donut Friend
5107 York Blvd; 213.995.6191
Donut Friend is a colorful stand in Highland Park that's using the Pinkberry/Chipotle custom-food model on your favorite desserts... that aren't birthday cakes or Flintstones Push-Up pops.
35) Sqirl
720 N Virgil; 213.394.6526
This Portlandia-esque brunch spot housemakes pretty much everything, including the toasted brioche they top with a fried egg and plop down over greens, spicy mustard, & tomatillo puree.
36) Allumette
1320 Echo Park Ave; 213.935.8787
From a young chef who once worked for the Animal guys, this tiny bistro pops out Top Chef-worthy unique bites.
WESTSIDE (SANTA MONICA/ VENICE/ MARINA DEL REY)
37) 41 Ocean
1541 Ocean Ave; 310.566.3870
Officially the coolest private club since that one started by Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, and (ugh) Mary Anne, 41 Ocean's a members-only social lounge-cum-bar-cum-restaurant that's essentially the Westside's answer to Soho House.
38) Water Grill
1401 Ocean Ave; 310.394.5669
The second location of the Downtown raw-bar classic.
39) Superba Snack Bar
533 Rose Ave; 310.399.6400
Double-teamed by Pitfire Pizza's owner & Osteria La Buca's old chef, this Venice cafe's housed in what looks like a giant steel shipping container, with a modern interior and a cozy front patio w/ poncho blankets bought on the boardwalk.
40) South End
2805 Abbot Kinney Blvd; 424.228.4736
South End's a Venice pizza palace headed by a kitchen-man who did lots of time as the chef de cuisine at the different Mozzas, meaning he knows pie almost as intimately as Jason Biggs.
SOUTH BAY
41) Fishing With Dynamite
1148 Manhattan Ave; 310.893.6299
Fishing with Dynamite's also an intimate, raw-bar-abetted seafoodery from the MB Post guy, right in the heart of Manhattan Beach.
42) Little Sister
1131 Manhattan Ave; 310.545.2096
A homey-feeling, Asian-meets-European gastrobistro with goodness like barbecue pork short ribs w/ honey hoisin sauce, and beef noodle soup w/ braised brisket and what Rivers Cuomo used to go on before he got married (Chinese dates).
CULVER CITY/ WEST LA
43) Public School 310
9411 Culver Blvd; 310.558.0414
They've got tater tots... that're deep fried... after being infused with bacon.
44) Daikokuya
2208 Sawtelle Blvd; 310.575.4999
This Downtown noodle-house staple's now also occupying the Sawtelle corridor, delivering slurp-tacular pork-laden flavor on two sides of the city.
45) The Corner Door
12477 W Washington; 310.313.5810
This brick-and-steel-laden neighborhood barstaurant's got food from a former Tasting Kitchen guy (cider-glazed wings w/ chipotle, brown sugar & scallions), and drinks from an MB Post dude, including the amazing-sounding bourbon, apricot, lemon, honey & Thai chili "Miner Incident".
46) Hinoki & The Bird
10 W Century Dr; 310.552.1200
Die Hard-referencing cocktails from a Milk & Honey vet + drunken duck from the Comme Ca guy = awesome.
FURTHER AFIELD
47) Workshop Kitchen + Bar
800 N Palm Canyon Dr; 760.408.4792
Giving you a reason to go to Palm Springs that doesn't rhyme with the words "Schmochella" or "Schmisiting My Schrandma", Workshop looks like the type of place crazy-rich cavemen'd eat at, with 27ft cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling concrete.
The glittery Beverly Hills outpost of this high-end Chinese chain offers up the likes of smoking Negronis, fancy dim sum, and desserts styled after terrariums.
This ten-seater only offers omakase, so just trust the chef -- an award-winning sushi master -- and let him deal you amazing raw bits picked up fresh from the local markets that morning.
Honeycut isn't just your standard, trendy, underground cocktail bar -- it's also literally situated under the ground. Built below downtown's Flower Street, the night spot tends to straddle the line between rowdy, boisterous dance club and upscale, craft-cocktail dispensary. The bar's sub-sidewalk lair is divided into two rooms: a Manhattan-esque dark-wooded drinking space, offering vintage pool tables and an extensive list of potent house concoctions, followed by a cavelike dance hall with a smaller bar for bottled beers, and a floor built entirely of flashing rainbow lights. If you're not looking to dance, we suggest you limit your stay to the first room -- the usual crowds are not exactly known for remaining subdued on the dance floor.
Since opening in 2012, Bestia's become the definitive LA restaurant, offering a menu that appeals to both eat-anything foodies and eat-carefully dieters in an industrial but homey space. The Arts District restaurant serves an Italian menu with next-level pizza, pasta, and small plates, and no matter what you get, be sure to start with the beloved charcuterie board -- all the meats are cured in-house.
The menu here rotates monthly, but feast your eyes on some past dishes: pork fritter w/ radish, rye, and honey; seared mackerel w/ quinoa, avocado, peach, and cucumber; and suckling pig w/ corn, black garlic, maitake mushrooms.
Located in a restored Victorian house built in 1902, No Vacancy’s Prohibition era-inspired ambiance (there’s a secret entrance) and rotating, 12-item cocktail menu mimic its 20th century-born home. The three-story bar hosts cocktail connoisseurs in its various, dimly lit rooms, which are decorated with red leather and dark wood accents. At the bottom of a red carpeted staircase, a brick-walled courtyard is home to baroque fireplaces that set the tone for the live entertainment -- jazz music, burlesque shows, and tightrope walkers alike.
Located underneath an unassuming apartment building in Hollywood, Dirty Laundry is a subterranean speakeasy-style bar and nightclub with an entry-by-password-only policy. It’s a Prohibition-inspired, cocktail-centric spot with elaborate (does serving a drink on fire constitute elaborate?) cocktails like an Almond Old Fashioned or a drink garnished with Pop Rocks. The secrets continue: if you happen to stumble upon the hidden room in back, step through the threshold to live music, dancing, and imbibing… in secret.
From the non-Kogi-Truck-guy behind A-Frame, Littlefork's the kind of modern bistro you'd take a girl you want to impress (but not like "marry me!" impress, more like "let me see your boobs!" impress), thanks in part to a kitchen run by a Spago vet.
Winner of Hospitality Design's 2013 "Best Nightclub, Bar, or Lounge Design" award, this dual-bar, 8000sqft club has a '20s-style feel with plenty of energy and burlesque dancers as well, in case all the dancing and bars didn't do it for you.
Bootsy Bellows is a glittery Hollywood club complete with pre-requisite bottle service and David Arquette's (yes, that David Arquette) leadership. Every week there is an extravaganza of magic, comedy, and music (Thursday to be exact). Bootsy Bellows brings old Hollywood glamour back to life.
Pour Vous is a swanky, velvet couch-laden cocktail bar reminiscent of old Hollywood.
The Surly Goat's a dark-lit two-tiered, rare-and-unusual-leaning beer bar decorated with all sorts of old brewhouse paraphernalia (everything from WWII-era ads in German to PBR one-sheets).
From the people behind Pizzeria Mozza and Osteria Mozza, Chi Spacca is the meat restaurant in the Mozza Group's Italian empire. Essentially an Italian steakhouse, the West Hollywood spot serves up top-notch charcuterie, juicy and tender steaks (the tomahawk is the best in town), and vegetable sides. The steaks are pricey but worth it.
The New York bastion of Italian awesomeness gets imported to Hollywood, where Angelenos can nosh on tasty dishes like juicy meatballs and a veal chop w/ hot and sweet chili peppers.
Right down the street from The Roxy, Pearl's is a Sunset Strip fixture with three bars and three decks, each impeccably decorated to fit the 1920s theme. The indoor-outdoor rooftop is a safe haven high above the tourist-centric neighborhood featuring a fireplace, ivy-laden ceilings, and views of the Strip. Don't let the "liquor bar" name fool you -- Pearl's puts as much emphasis on its dinner and brunch service -- as it does on its cocktails.
A unique Hollywood restaurant with a constantly changing menu from the guys behind Animal and LudoBites, Trois Mec does not accept reservations. Instead, you purchase tickets (just like you were going to the theatre or a sporting event), thereby ensuring that Chef Ludo Lefebvre's tasting menu is only enjoyed by those truly there for the total foodie experience.
The Church Key gets aggressively inventive with its Asian-influenced interpretations of modern American cuisine. Waiters push dim carts around the dining room featuring small plates that are familiar enough for you to recognize (sweet potato gnocchi, curried chicken pot pie) but exciting enough that some will only appeal to the most adventurous of eaters (pig ear cheetos). Signature cocktails continue to challenge expectations: Negronis come in a can and boozy popsicles are a common sighting.
Tableside cocktails are this joint's jam -- Warwick's got a swanky, old skool-LA vibe with unique libations and a noteworthy crowd on any weekend night.
From celebrity Chef Michael Voltaggio, ink. is set in a minimalist West Hollywood space with a menu flaunting his molecular innovation. Dining here is meant to be an experience, and the restaurant itself is set up like a stage with a glowing open kitchen that lights up the dark, gray dining room. Chef Voltaggio performs his art from his kitchen post, and though he's frequently changing the menu, you can always expect a show... and plenty of wine.
The menu at this nautical Melrose spot from chef superstars Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo (Animal and Jon & Vinny's) is seafood heaven with a fried chicken sandwich thrown in to remind you just how great turf can be, too. It's a hulking masterpiece with a spicy bread & butter pickle slaw and Sriracha aioli. If you're in the mood for surf, go for the trout or the octopus salad.
Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook's OG restaurant is a stone-cold classic in Los Angeles known for a constantly changing menu that's always creative and never stale. As the name suggests, Animal specializes in head-to-tail eating and meat-centric plates; past and present hits include a bacon crunch chocolate bar, a barbecue pork belly sandwich, and a short rib and bone marrow-blended burger.
Since opening its first location in Santa Monica, this upscale Mexican eatery has expanded across LA with a second location downtown (and another in Hollywood). Mercado delivers quintessential small and large plates alongside a lengthy cocktail menu in a casual space decked out with colorful artwork. Expect homestyle eats like enchiladas with mole sauce, slow-cooked carnitas, and solid guacamole. More than 70 tequila options will have you beelining for the open air bar.
Mid-Wilshire's A.O.C. is an intimately styled wine bar, with one of the city’s greatest patios, serving world-class Mediterranean small plates and a solid wine list. With wines from all over the world and a cozy and romantic atmosphere, A.O.C. is a great place to bring a first date that you are really looking to impress.
Housed inside Melrose's Palihotel, The Hart + the Hunter is a New American restaurant serving Southern-inspired fare (including to-die-for biscuits).
A reclaimed red brick house in La Brea, Sycamore Kitchen is a breezy, calm breakfast and lunch spot fitting for king- and queen-sized appetites. Upscale takes on standard brunch fare -- like honey- and sherry-glazed eggs benedict atop fluffy english muffins and their signature Double B-LTA, a balsamic, avocado-stuffed BLT flaunting crispy, fatty pork belly -- make the rounds between recently awoken diners in the barely-decorated inside and lazy Sunday brunch groups on the sun-drenched patio.
Gusto is a small restaurant serving three courses of gourmet Italian cuisine and a terrific list of regional wines from the homeland and domestically.
Located at LACMA, this swanky bar and restaurant takes museum dining to new levels with an upscale American menu, killer cocktails, and an expansive outdoor patio. Expect wood-fired pizzas, plenty of veggie plates, and classic entrees like a burger with caramelized onions and grilled fish. The Stark Bar has an impressive spirit selection sourced from across the world, and the craft cocktails taste just right at happy hour.
Bow & Truss is a Spanish restaurant in North Hollywood under the Knitting Factory umbrella. Transformed into a creatively adventurous interior from an old garage, you can enjoy artisanal Latin cuisine and regional Spanish wine in a truly refreshing atmosphere.
Black Market's a mid-sized Studio City gastrobistro that's merged the talents of a Top Chef All-Star, the dude from Harvard & Stone, and the former GM at Bardot, with a moody interior that looks like a bar Van Helsing might pre-game at before taking on the Count, featuring intricately paneled windows, a multi-tiered mirrored bar, and a half-dome exposed brick ceiling.
The Burbank branch of the Umami empire also serves up some sweet Umami-style (read: weird and delicious) dogs.
The Thirsty Crow is the kind of place you'd think your grandfather used to frequent. It's a bourbon-centric bar located in the former truck stop-style drinkery called Stinkers', whose owner capitalized on the elevated tastes (read: above the PBR/Jack Daniels paygrade) of his guests. He gutted, renovated, and re-concepted Stinkers' into The Thirsty Crow, and decked it out with a brand new... vintage feel. The shelves are stocked with over 40 small-batch distills, the music comes from an all-wood, all-vinyl juke box, the bar is lit by antique fixtures, and the walls are lined with weathered photographs. New construction, old-school flavor... like I said, there's no way your grandfather used to come here.
Sip from 52 taps at The Glendale Tap (everything from the mainstream to small, independent craft beers).
A Donut Friend is the best kind of friend, because said friends lets you create your own donuts. Here, choose from a list of their favorite compilations, or express yourself with unique ingredients like candied lime or BACON.
Sqirl single-handedly made Virgil Village a thing, evidenced by the well-deserved line that snakes out its glass doors and around the corner. Its cult following comes for globally inspired breakfast and lunch dishes at this small, minimalist-chic, vegan-friendly cafe, including a sorrel pesto rice bowl, seared polenta, and seasonal specials like a smoked whitefish tartine and buckwheat pancakes. Speaking of pancakes, you really should make Sqirl your brunch go-to, when it hits a sweet spot between healthy (“Kabbouleh” with crispy brown rice, kale, cauliflower, and sumac) and indulgent (Guittard chocolate and hazelnut butter on thick-cut brioche toast). Make sure you take some homemade, sustainable jam to go, too.
Located in Echo Park, Allumette is the brainchild of Chef Miles Thompson, with owners Charles Kelly and Bill DiDonna expanding on the idea of "apartment dining". Ignore the lack of decor and focus on the food, which could single-handedly trump just about every Top Chef there ever was.
An exclusive Santa Monica member's club, 41 Ocean sports old Hollywood decor alongside modern amenities like an indoor lounge area that doubles as a rentable private screening room.
The Santa Monica outpost of this classic seafoodery is slinging the same quality fishes and epic raw-bar bites.
This Venice cafe sports a modern interior and a cozy front patio with complimentary poncho blankets (!). Expect to eat (fried duck eggs and chorizo or ricotta meatballs with pickled jalapeño salsa), drink (beer, sangria, and 30+ wines), and seriously brunch (sunny-side-up eggs paired with duck pastrami).
This romantic pizzeria and wine bar slings gourmet pizza from a Mozza vet, in Venice.
Another LeFevre gem (MB Post, Arthur J), Fishing With Dynamite serves up some of the most succulent seafood in the South Bay. We’re talking still-kicking shellfish and tender octopus, as well as more inventive dishes like their creamy, flavor-packed Koshihikari rice and a must-try pretzel and chocolate bread pudding.
Combining Euro styles and Southeast Asian spices, this Manhattan Beach staple turns out some serious shanks -- all of which are caramelized, red vinegar glazed, and peanut-scallion topped with a persimmon side. There’s never a quiet moment at this upscale spot, meaning zero awkward silences for you and your date. Go here for the stellar food (like pork belly crepes and lemongrass beef noodles) as much as for the relaxed-yet-hip vibe.
An American gastropub, Public School 310 has a strong list of craft beers on tap to wash down hearty dishes like lamb bolognese.
A mainstay in the ramen culture of LA (some may even argue that it started the trend), Daikokuya has been serving long lines of customers for years, satisfying them with its straightforward and scrumptious bowls of chewy noodles and rich broth, plus some stupid-good gyoza. Walk inside and you'll feel as though you've entered a bare-bones side-street shop in Tokyo. Slightly grungy and reverberating the sounds of loud Japanese orders and greetings, the space has red booths for you and your friends to squeeze into, and some counter seating, too.
Get ready for an eclectic range of ace cocktails -- shaken, stirred, and on-tap -- at this Culver City favorite. The lineup ranges from the smoky Taco Truck with mezcal, pineapple, and cinnamon-infused Campari to the Jesse Pink Gin with gin, bitters, coconut liqueur, and orgeat. Don't miss out on their seasonal hits either, like the Goonies menu with the whisky-hazelnut-cacao combo of the Truffle Shuffle and the rye-espresso-coconut of the Mama Fratelli. With a knockout food menu from Birch’s Brendan Collins, you'll want to stay put for a few rounds.
At Hinoki & The Bird, executive chef Brandon Kida spotlights travel-inspired cuisine at this modern, Californian restaurant. Cosmopolitan dishes -- such as Japanese curry arancini, Jerusalem artichoke soup, and Scottish salmon -- create a global menu with healthful sensibilities.
Workshop Kitchen and Bar is an American restaurant in Palm Springs. Local farm-sourced ingredients factor heavily into the food menu, and the same goes for their fresh, refreshing in-house made cocktails.
This Studio City gastropub focuses on hearty comfort food and a mix of cocktails, craft beers, and fine wine. The pub-style burgers (aka thick and juicy) come in six varieties that range from BBQ to bacon blue cheese, so you'll have no trouble finding the ideal burger for your tastes. Oh, and there are three kinds of fries (regular, gravy, and chili-cheese). Craving a burger and fries? Done and done.