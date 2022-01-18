This California Ski Destination Is a Hidden Gem for Dining and Drinking

Just a five-hour drive from LA in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Mammoth Lakes has long been known as a year-round adventure resort. Although the town of Mammoth Lakes is only four square miles and has a year-round population of approximately 8,000, it swells to several times that size during winter and summer months when visitors come for skiing, snowboarding, and mountain biking, plus easy access to Yosemite National Park and the basalt rock formation, Devils Postpile National Monument.

All of those tourists need somewhere to fuel up before and after hitting the slopes, which has led to a boom in the local culinary scene. Here you’ll find a combination of old favorites and newer establishments that reflect the changing identity of the town. Whether it’s a lively gastropub or a fine dining restaurant inside a bowling alley, these restaurants, breweries, wine bars, and bake shops showcase the best that Mammoth has to offer.