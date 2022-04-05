Everything You Need to Eat at Coachella This Year

Photo courtesy of Vibe Organic Kitchen

The biggest Coachella news this week wasn’t Ye dropping out – that one we could have guessed months ago out – it’s the drop of the list of food vendors that’ll be setting up shop on the field for the next two weekends. For the past ten years or so food and drinks have become a bigger and bigger part of the Coachella experience and this year’s no exception: from hidden high-end sushi bars to some of LA’s best burgers to amazing cocktails, here’s the best stuff to eat and drink at this year’s Coachella festival – and have no fear, your tried-and-true favorites including Spicy Pie and Crab Fries, will still be scattered all over the field as well.

Photo by Liam Brown, courtesy of Sushi By Scratch

Sushi By Scratch Hidden door in Indio Central Market

Probably the most exciting new food spot on the field this year is this small omakase pop-up from Scratch|Bar chef Phillip Franklin Lee, which is hidden in plain sight behind a door at the huge Indio Central Market compound and will be serving a 17-course omakase menu to 12 lucky patrons at various seatings each day. The price is hefty: $375 on top of your fest ticket – but if you’re looking to next-level your weekend, this may be the best way to go.

Outstanding in the Field The Rose Garden

The other wallet-busting add-on is the long-running Outstanding In The Field series, which seats dozens of concertgoers on beautiful table setups in the Rose Garden at 6pm each day with a rotating group of LA’s best chefs. Over the weekend, chefs from Slab, San Miguel De Allende’s The Restaurant, Camphor, Seattle’s Plum Bistro, and more will be doling out food, with each seating costing $275 on top of your ticket fee.

Photo courtesy of Broad Street Oyster Co.

Broad Street Oyster Co. 12 Peaks VIP

Malibu’s Broad Street Oyster Co. is doing a full-on restaurant build-out with table service in the main VIP area, with reservations available on the link above and food including shrimp cocktails, anchovy toast, and their famous lobster rolls with a side of corn.

Hattie B’s Terrace Food South

Nashville’s beloved hot chicken chain makes its first appearance on the polo field, serving up their signature slaw-topped sandwiches and fries as well as a Coachella-exclusive secret-menu add-on: bacon-laced pimento cheese, added by request.

The Cabin The Beer Barn

The Houston Brothers’ hidden-in-plain-sight Cabin in the Beer Barn has been a honky-tonk themed mainstay at Coachella for a few years, serving up ice cold booze-addled snowcones and craft cocktails to beat the heat.

Photo courtesy of Slutty Vegan

Slutty Vegan Indio Central Market

Hailing from Atlanta, this Black- and woman-owned business from entrepreneur Pinky Cole has announced expansion plans for NYC in the near future. But you can also enjoy them on the West Coast at Coachella this year. They’ve got two options: The One Night Stand, loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, and slut sauce, and the spicier jalapeno-topped Sloppy Toppy.

Hawkin’s House of Burgers Terrace Food South

Watts’ legendary burger makers are serving up their huge-ass Whipper Burgers: Two angus patties loaded with pastrami, hot links, red onions, kosher pickles, and tomatoes on a brioche bun, as well as turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, and southern-fried chicken and waffles.

Post & Beam (Weekend one only) Rose Garden

This award-winning soul food-and-more restaurant is popping up on the field for the first weekend, with smoked BBQ salmon wraps, vegan crab cakes with spicy kale slaw and black eyed pea hummus, and braised oxtail sliders on their loaded menu.

PDT Tropicale HTD

This on-the-field outpost from New York’s insanely acclaimed PDT (Please Don’t Tell) is serving up drinks including the vodka/sherry/apple/lemon “Green Light” and the gin/guava/ginger beer/lemon/lime/tonic “Tropic Tonic.”

Photo courtesy of Bridgetown Roti

Bridgetown Roti (Weekend two only) Rose Garden

Rashida Holmes’ lauded Caribbean pop-up concept will be taking over the Post & Beam space during weekend two, offering concertgoers the chicken thigh, turmeric cabbage, and potato-stuffed Mom’s Chicken Roti and a curry shrimp roll, as well as a couple of vegetarian options.

Vibe Organic Kitchen 12 Peaks VIP

Speaking of vegetarian options, there are a ton on the field this year, including Newport’s Vibe Organic Kitchen, who’ve got veggie-and-gluten free options including the jackfruit carnitas-topped fiesta bowl and a California cobb with coconut bacon.

Photo courtesy of Craig’s Vegan

Craig’s Vegan 12 Peaks VIP/Rose Garden

If you’re looking for a mid-afternoon treat to help you cool off but want to avoid lactose because, ew, port-o-potties, Craig’s Vegan may be your answer: the frozen-dessert offshoot of Craig’s in WeHo (beloved by TikTokers like Tinx) has a bunch of plant-based ice creams, including Killa Vanilla and Melrose Mint Chip.

Photo courtesy of Block Party

Block Party Outdoor Theater

Highland Park’s Block party is hitting the field with a slew of cleverly named cocktails: A Schwizzle For Shizzle has Malibu, green chartreuse, pineapple, lime, and house-smoked falernum while Ghostride the Dole Whip recreates the Disney classic with banana chip-infused Absolute, pineapple, orange juice, and coconut creme.

Shrimp Daddy Craft Beer Barn

Smorgasburg’s favorite garlic-laden crustacean will be coming to Coachella in two forms: their Hawaiian-style shrimp plus mac salad, rice, and pineapple either on a plate or served in a pineapple boat.

Photo courtesy of Bolo

Bolo Indio Central Market

The Hong Kong-style fried chicken sandwich mini-chain will be selling sandwiches in Indio Central market, with their pineapple buns stuffed with fried organic chicken breasts topped with spicy garlic aioli (and an option to increase the spice quotient with chili sauce & hot garlic oil as well.

Photo by Bianca Simonian, courtesy of DOA Wine Bar

Dead or Alive Wine Bar Rose Garden

Though the exact offerings at Coachella are still TBC, this womxn-owned wine bar & bottle shop in Palm Springs is known for organic and small production wines, so expect some rare sips on the field.

Photo courtesy of Dayglow Coffee

Dayglow Coffee Rose Garden

Caffeination is as important as hydration to make it all the way through the late-night sets, and Dayglow has you covered: the small-batch shop/subscription service is serving up their signature snapchilled cold coffee from Nensnebo in Ethiopia as well as some killer caffeine concoctions including the Blueglow – an eggnog coquito made with clear coffee, butterfly pea flower, vanilla, and spices, and the Greyglow: a black sesame latte with activated charcoal.

Irv’s Burgers 12 Peaks VIP

West Hollywood’s long-running stand Irv’s heartbreakingly closed in 2018 but has been resurrected for Coachella with a simple menu: their classic burger, a birthday cake cookie, and chips. That said, you’ll get a totally worth-it keepsake if they serve the way they used to at the restaurant: on a simple paper plate with a hand-written message and drawing for each customer.