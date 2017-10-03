Lifestyle

The 12 Worst Restaurant Names in LA, Ranked

By Published On 02/09/2015 By Published On 02/09/2015
Asian Box
More From Power Rank

related

Every NFL Team's City, Ranked

related

The 20 Fireplaces You Should Be Cozying Up to in Chicago, Ranked

related

The 20 Most Popular K-Cups, Ranked

related

Montreal's Best Neighbourhoods for Eating Out, Ranked

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Mad Pooper Is Sorry For Repeatedly Pooping on Colorado Family's Lawn

related

Taco Bell Is Making Special Taco Gift Boxes for National Taco Day

related

The Best U.S. Cities for a Totally Free (and Kickass) Weekend

LA has a lot of great restaurants. But man, LA also has a lot of really, really bad restaurant names. From Young Dong to Asian Box, these are the 12 worst restaurant names in LA, ranked from 12-to-1.

Super-Obvious Editor's Note: This has NOTHING to do with food. Many of these places are critically acclaimed or local favorites. But seriously... why that name???

Related

related

The Overly Truthful Map of LA

related

Don't tell anyone about these LA secrets

related

12 Reasons Dating in LA Is Different Than Anywhere Else
More From Power Rank

related

Lifestyle
Every NFL Team's City, Ranked

related

Lifestyle
The 20 Fireplaces You Should Be Cozying Up to in Chicago, Ranked

related

Lifestyle
The 20 Most Popular K-Cups, Ranked

related

Lifestyle
Montreal's Best Neighbourhoods for Eating Out, Ranked

related

The Overly Truthful Map of LA
Flickr/Larry

12. Pink Taco

Multiple locations
Locking down frat-iness right there in the name may actually have been a genius business decision.
 

11. iPho

Multiple Locations
It's the worst pho pun in LA. Which makes it... the best pho pun in LA. Just go with it.

Flickr/Joe Mud

10. B.A.D. Sushi

Multiple locations
It's an acronym for "Best And Delicious." Seriously. Someone thought that was a good idea.
 

9. Tar & Roses

Santa Monica
They're descriptors for two of the flavors of Nebbiolo wine... duh?
 

8. Asian Box

Multiple locations
"Honey, what'd you have for dinner tonight?" "Asian Box!" *Slap*

Flickr/Derek Springer

7. The Stinking Rose

Mid-Wilshire
It's either describing garlic, or that woman on Lost. We're not sure.
 

6. Burnt Tortilla

Long Beach
Because nothing screams "great Mexican food" like BURNING THE FRIKKING MAIN INGREDIENT.

Flickr/Chris

5. Young Dong

Koreatown
Old joke.
 

4. OK Chinese Food

Multiple locations
Yep. Just OK.

related

Everything Worth Knowing About the 405

related

Don't tell anyone about these LA secrets
Flickr/T.Tseng

3. The Gadarene Swine

Studio City
It's a vegan restaurant. Sit with that for a moment.
 

2. Toe Bang

Koreatown
Not only does it sound wrong to us in English, but a friend who speaks Korean says it means "Vomit Restaurant" in its native tongue. Seriously.

Courtesy of Adrienne Florez

1. Oops! Sushi and Sake Bar

West LA
Oops, indeed.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller is Thrillist LA's Senior City Editor. Let him know if he missed any other really good ones in the comments or on Instagram at @jeffmillerla and Twitter at @ThrillistLA.

Stuff You'll Like