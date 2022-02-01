Yangban Society Is a Hybrid Deli and Market That’s Steeped in Korean-American Pride

The humble urban deli occupies a special place in American culture—oftentimes serving as an expression of the immigrant experience. But while delis have primarily been rooted in European and Jewish communities, evolving from the kosher butcher shops that cropped up in New York circa the late 1800s, a new, Korean-American concept in Los Angeles is upending our idea of a deli. Located in the Arts District, Yangban Society is an all-new deli/super hybrid, dreamt up by co-chefs and partners Katianna and John Hong and told through their Korean-American lens.

While this more casual endeavor is a departure from the husband-and-wife team’s fine dining resume—which includes a stint at Santa Monica landmark, Mélisse, where they first met—it’s by far the most personal and meaningful. Yangban serves as the brick-and-mortar expression of the culinary power couple’s shared Korean-American heritage and distinct perspectives—Katianna grew up in upstate New York with adoptive parents and John hails from Illinois. It even pays tribute to their identities outside the kitchen, displaying their mutual love of hip hop, fashion, and streetwear culture.

“We both have vivid memories of visiting delis with our families, absorbing what we later realized is an experience that spans so many different cultures,” Katianna explains. “A deli is a place where people come together, and we love that aspect; there's a universality and an approachability that makes it instantly recognizable regardless of the cuisine. Yangban Society was born out of that, but is also truly autobiographical for us. It's a reflection of our individual and shared trajectories navigating the spaces between our Korean heritage and our experiences growing up in America.”