The Best Brunches in 7 Different Louisville 'Hoods

Until some genius invents “linner," one thing we can all agree on is that brunch is far and away the best hybrid meal there is. But where do you find the best possible versions of it? This should help: Here are the best brunches in seven different Louisville 'hoods.

The Highlands Louvino Address and Info A relative newbie on the brunch scene in Louisville, but a winner nonetheless, Louvino serves up small plate-style brunch with performances by a jazz band on the side. Plus, there're $10 bottomless mimosas with the purchase of any brunch entrée. Order the Pancake Tacos and Stuffed French Toast to help soak it all up. Continue Reading

El Camino Address and Info This beloved Tex-Mex restaurant in town also serves up some mean brunch faves. Pull up a seat at this self-dubbed Tiki bar in the middle of Bourbon Country and order yourself a helping of Biscuits and Chorizo Gravy with Plantain Pancakes.

Highland Morning Address and Info A recently expanded Highland Morning packs them in tight every weekend, with people lining up outside to wait their turn. Whether you’re ordering their famous Baja Benedict (a much needed update on traditional eggs Benedict w/ chorizo) or one of their specialty pancakes, it’s well worth the wait.

Ramsi's Cafe on the World Address and Info Ramsi's has been a staple of the Louisville dining scene for years now, and over the last year few years, it's found a new spot in our hearts. From 10am until 2:30pm, it serves up a buffet-style brunch complete with a build-your-own omelet bar.

Bristol Bar and Grille Address and Info Another option for the all you can eaters out there, Bristol also serves up a buffet-style brunch. Feast upon Southern favorites like chicken & waffles or cheese grits.

Baxter Avenue Gralehaus Address and Info Tucked away behind Holy Grale, Gralehaus serves up one of the most non-traditional brunches in town. Biscuits & Duck Gravy, Lamb Sausage & Grits, or any of its breakfast sandwiches (pretzel bun, anyone?) are all rock-solid hits.

NuLu Garage Bar Address and Info Start your morning off with a Breakfast Shandy (the working man’s mimosa) or a Spicy Bloody Mary (complete with a country ham) before easing into Poached Eggs & Country Ham with Weisenberger grits.

Harvest Address and Info Harvest's farm-to-table brunchness includes its burgoo (chicken, pork, turkey, potatoes, corn, heirloom tomatoes, pretzel croutons) and Roasted Pumpkin Hummus.

Toast on Market Address and Info One of the crowd favorite brunch spots in town, Toast has been bursting at the seams since opening. Now in a new location, it's able to serve up its special Lemon Soufflé pancakes with the fluffiest omelet you’ll ever encounter.

Please & Thank You Address and Info Not the typical brunch spot, but Please & Thank You offers up some seriously good food on the go. Selections range from bagels to its incredible Egg Sliders, but you can’t forget to top it all off with one of the best chocolate chip cookies in Louisville.

Earth Friends Cafe Address and Info The only predominately vegan brunch spot on the list, Earth Friends serves up something for just about everyone (including chicken for those who can’t quite kick the meat), but its take on tempeh and seitan may have you joining the lighter sider of eating.

Crescent Hill The Silver Dollar Address and Info Essentially everything here is fried to a crispy goodness, and that's a good thing. Even the traditional steak and eggs gets a little update with their house-made salsa verde, and the Bloody Marys are next-level spicy.

North End Cafe Address and Info A staple on Frankfort Ave for years, North End has a steady flow of people in and out its doors. It serves breakfast all day long, and because of that, it's a dream come true. Get in early though, to try its biscuits & gravy and French toast.

Four Sisters Address and Info Whether you’re hankering for savory or sweet, Four Sisters serves up the best crepes in the city. Order yourself a Nutella latte while you watch one of the sisters whip up your crepe right in front of you.

Downtown Hillbilly Tea Address and Info Blink once and you’ll probably pass up Hillbilly Tea, but it’s well worth discovering. Find everything from boozy teas to old-fashioned country favorites like its Bourbon Breakfast or Hillbilly Scramble.

Proof on Main Address and Info Proof on Main has become a name synonymous with incredible food in L’Ville, and its brunch doesn’t disappoint. Although this may not be the place to revive your hungover self the morning after, it is perfect for brunch with the family or a date.

St. Matthews Wild Eggs Address and Info From breakfast burritos to its own version of the Hot Brown (Kelsey “ky” Brown), the menu at Wild Eggs will take you a minute -- or five -- to look over, but trust us when we say anything you pick, you’ll be more than happy with.

Anchorage The Village Anchor Pub & Roost Address and Info Trust us when we say that the drive to Village Anchor is worth it. You’ll be thanking us once you take the first bite of its Red-Velvet Pancakes, or partake in its $1 mimosas.

