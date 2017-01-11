Louisville Food Secrets You Totally Want to Know About

The recipe for bourbon is specific to Kentucky

While many know that the limestone water found in the Kentucky basin is primo for producing the liquid gold that runs through the state, water is just one component of what makes bourbon a distinctly American spirit -- and more specifically, a distinctly Kentucky spirit. The other large component is climate... and Kentucky is a key factor in the aging process. Humidity, temperature changes, and air pressure all work together to expand and contract bourbon barrels, letting the spirits inside soak up rich flavors and color from their charred oak casks. Distilleries in other states have been working to find alternatives to both of these factors -- Breckenridge bourbon of Colorado uses snowmelt as a purified water source, while Jefferson’s bourbon has taken barrels on voyages in their Jefferson’s Ocean series to age bourbon with the climate of the sea, the rocking of the ocean, and a touch of the salt air.