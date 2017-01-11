Meet Thrillist Louisville's Best Chefs of 2016

Food is one part of it, but the other part is inspire the people because I know that people look at what I do and they put it through a magnifying glass. Not in a bad way, sometimes in a good way. People will be like “Hey man you inspired us as young black men from the hood. We can own our own businesses and we can make it.”

So, it’s a lot more than just a restaurant for me.

What's your favorite dish on the menu right now?

Ferguson: My favorite creation is the seafood biscuits and gravy. It took four years to do a biscuit and gravy. We used to do it at the pop-up restaurants. 2013 was our first year and we have been asked to do biscuits and gravy ever since that first pop-up. I just did it when we opened this [location]. I waited until I could do it in a way I loved it.