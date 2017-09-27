The Best Restaurants in Louisville Right Now

Louisville gets a lot of new restaurants, and we love telling you about them. But just because a place is cutting the ribbon, doesn't mean it's cutting the mustard, and the 'Ville certainly has no shortage of tried-and-tested eateries to fall back on. Enter Eat Seeker, a list of our current favorite restaurants in the city, which we regularly update to ensure it's always on point. Whether they're new or old, these are the best dining destinations for the season -- so get on ‘em now.
Butchertown Grocery
Galaxie
Can we eat every meal at Galaxie? This NuLu haunt gives off a casual neighborhood bar vibe, but foregoes the typical pub fare like nachos and wings for absolutely addictive dishes, like the Across the Universe platter, with house-made bread and an abundance of dips, including hummus, spinach saag, roasted tomato harissa, whipped feta, and cucumber labneh. Everything just happens to pair perfectly with margaritas (go for the spicy), and makes for an ideal late-night snack after taking in a show in the adjoining event space, aptly named OUTERspace, where local bands and DJ’s often play.
La Chasse
Royals Hot Chicken
The Hub
Migo
Wiltshire At The Speed
Noosh Nosh
Pho Ba Luu
Red Barn Kitchen
The Oakroom at the Seelbach Hilton
Crescent Hill Craft House
Seafood Lady
SuperChefs
This industrial-chic and proudly Kentuckian spot backed by the unlikely pairing of a local Louisville lawyer and My Morning Jacket drummer Patrick Hallahan serves American fare with down-home charm. Come in for stylish takes on American classics, like the country pate and bourbon-spiked fries, or the oysters with bourbon mignonette. When you're finished eating, head to the secret late-night bar and performance venue upstairs, Lola, where acts hand-picked by Mr. Hallahan himself keep the party going into the wee hours of the night.
This interplanetary themed cocktail bar in NuLu is known for their herbaceous cocktails and "wakataka" flatbread tacos. Also worth checking out are Galaxie's signature spicy margaritas; garnished with Lunazul tequila, citrus and pepper flakes, they're a great bright and refreshing summer time drink. A small plates menu of Mexican street food options accents the hip space and neon decor.
La Chasse is a cool, brick-walled eatery and cocktail bar in the Highlands serving contemporary takes on French fare. Shareable plates like lobster artichoke gratin and chicken livers wrapped in bacon are perfect for tucking into while sidled up to the long oak bar, with one of La Chasse's barrel-aged Boulevardier's in hand. This local favorite spot also regularly hosts special wine dinners.
This NuLu restaurant has perfected the Nashville craft of dousing a perfectly crisped piece of chicken in a fiery house-made sauce, as the wait time here rivals that of a few other fine Louisville establishments. But of course, this place takes it up a notch, tailoring each brined order to the customer's spice preference, and complementing its carnivorous offerings with a generous menu of sides and desserts.
Boasting a large bar, a formal dining room, pool tables, and a soon-to-be-open patio, the Hub offers a dining experience that delivers beyond the eats. Not that the eats leave anything to be desired: southern-inspired small plates, like pimento cheese with bacon pudding, are the savory shareable offerings du jour here, while drinks come in the form of creatively and gorgeously spun cocktails like a pastel pink gin Flame Dame prepared with egg white. After dinner, the lights are lowered and the music is turned up a bit, giving the restaurant a club-like vibe (open until 2am) without ever losing its casual ambiance.
The build-your-own tacos are the name of the game at Migo, but don’t expect the same old toppings. Divided into turf, surf, and vegetarian, diners select their preferred meat of choice and one of five taco styles ranging from BBQ to Korean to Hawaiian. The space is low-key and minimally decorated, but don't worry: tacos, a chimichurri potato salad, and a generous list of beers, sodas, and cocktails will sufficiently occupy your attention.
There are a lot of things the newly redesigned Speed got right, and enlisting acclaimed Louisville Restaurateur Susan Hershberg to head the food and beverage program is at the top of the list. Susan recruited the incredibly talented Coby Ming (formerly of Harvest) to craft the menu for the lunch café, with local and seasonal ingredients a menu priority, as it is with each Wiltshire restaurant. Make sure you visit the museum on an empty stomach because the mushroom bisque is just as worthy of your attention as the art.
Given the beautiful, red tile-adorned wood-fired oven, and the rainbow of pastel pizza peels decorating one full wall of the restaurant, it's hard to miss the fact that pizza is Noosh Nosh’s specialty. However the menu of veteran Louisville Chef Anoosh Shariat’s newest restaurant doesn’t stop there. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Noosh Nosh offers an eclectic mix of sandwiches, flatbreads (we like the braised brisket with goat cheese), salads, and pasta, all served in a casual environment which is proving to be a perfect addition to the Brownsboro Road area.
Seemingly all of Butchertown lines up to chow down at Pho Ba Luu, which, besides being fun to say, is a trendier-than-your-average-Asian-takeout-joint Vietnamese counter-serve restaurant. Pho Ba Luu traverses culinary regions of Vietnam on its menu; Saigon street food favorite banh mi sandwiches with beef, chicken, or tofu, are served side-by-side northern Vietnamese pho and crunchy spring rolls. The indoor industrial space allows light in through garage doors, while the outdoor patio is a sunny spot flanked with picnic tables.
Red Barn Kitchen barbecues up authentic southern food in a kitschy, red-roofed, single-floored space plastered with white exterior siding, surrounded by an outdoor patio. The modern rustic feel of Red Barn smells like home, especially with the aroma of smoky BBQ wafting throughout the restaurant. Starters, salads, BBQ, entrees, and chicken-and-waffles comprise the decadent menu; try the homemade cheddar-bacon biscuits with seasonal jams, cinnamon butter, and honey, or the sinful peppercorn rub brisket with pickled onions on a potato bun, garnished with a side, like herb parmesan fries served with Carolina mustard BBQ sauce or buttered grits.
Opened in 1907, The Oakroom has grown to become a beacon of fine dining in Downtown Kentucky, housed within the stately Seelbach Hotel, which has played host to eight U.S. presidents ranging from Taft to Clinton. Traditional American cuisine is the focus, with spoonfish caviar from Kentucky waters and Kentucky-raised rack of lamb illustrating the emphasis on homegrown ingredients. Originally a billiards room, the venue epitomizes the old boys’ club aesthetic, with oak wall paneling, upholstered armchairs, and “secret” doors that serve as passageways out of the hotel. The staff here know their stuff, so you shouldn’t be surprised to find that a third-generation Oakroom bartender is pouring your bourbon.
This rustic-chic Crescent Hill bar and restaurant boasts plenty of local brews by West Sixth, Falls City, and Against the Grain, along with an impressive selection of bourbons, and a menu that features Southern-inspired dishes like charred chicken wings served with green mango slaw, pimento ranch, and hot sauce syrup; mussels with pork belly; and, of course, Kentucky's favorite spicy stew, burgoo.
Though this tiny Old Louisville hole-in-the-wall isn't much to look at, its loyal fanbase swears that the cooked-to-order seafood here is the best in town -- from snow crab legs and peel-and-eat shrimp to fried filets and lobster tails. It's only open three days a week (Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday), but you better believe locals have them marked on their calendar: there's always a line stretched out the door for Seafood Lady's fresh, heaping portions.
Much like the superhero theme of SuperChefs' decor and menu, owner Darnell Ferguson's story is a heroic one: he's not only overcome addiction and homelessness, but also a tragic fire that destroyed the restaurant's former space on St. Matthews. Thanks to his relentless determination, he reopened his fan-favorite breakfast hotspot in the Highlands, where souped-up morning goodies like red velvet pancakes and the Juggernaut sandwich (fried chicken, egg, pepper jack cheese, and honey sandwiched between red waffles) still reign supreme. There's a Southern-inspired dinner menu and a full bar in the reincarnated restaurant, too.