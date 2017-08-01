Chick-fil-A Is Officially Invading New York with More Locations

When Chick-fil-A announced details about its first NYC location -- a giant, 3-story mega-restaurant near Herald Square -- back in March, the popular fried chicken chain promised it would be just "the first of many" locations in its grand expansion across the Hudson River. Now, new details have emerged from the company's big, greasy invasion and, well, they ain't lying.
While construction is well underway at the Herald Square flagship, it appears Chick-fil-A has already nabbed another spot in Midtown, near Rockefeller Center at 46th Street and 6th Ave (see a rendering of it below), according to a report by BuzzFeed News. And whether we're ready for it or not, the company is also eyeing the Upper East Side and the Financial District for slinging chicken sandos to the hungry masses -- just not on Sundays, of course.
When reached by Thrillist, Chick-fil-A couldn't provide any additional details about the new stores. The Herald Square flagship is expected to open later this summer, just in time to fan ourselves with waffle fries.
Follow us on Facebook for a steady stream of daily NYC stories, and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun/news New York has to offer.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and still has only eaten Chick-fil-A once. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.