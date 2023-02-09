If You Love Japanese Cuisine, You Have This Fungus to Thank
Koji is key to the rich, umami flavor found in the staples of Japanese cuisine.
If you’ve ever dunked a sushi roll in soy sauce or slurped a miso soup, you have a particular fungus to thank: koji. The fungus Aspergillus oryzae, a.k.a. koji fungus, is key to the rich, umami flavor found in the staples of Japanese cuisine — from soy sauce to rice vinegar and more.
Just like how lactic acid bacteria is essential in cheese-making or yeast is to bread, koji facilitates the fermentation needed to create the essential ingredients in Japan’s dishes. It’s made by growing the koji fungus on grains like rice, wheat, and soybeans. During that process, enzymes and amino acids are produced that not only act as the basis for rich umami flavors — but also make ingredients last longer.
"The Japanese seasonings derived from koji are incredibly versatile, with a greater depth of taste and potentially more health benefits than many of the more common types of seasoning,” says Nancy Singleton Hachisu, an award-winning cookbook author. “When a dish needs something ‘extra,’ instead of salt, use a little bit of miso or soy sauce to enhance almost any dish: savory or sweet."
Japan’s fermented seasonings like miso, mirin sweet seasoning, rice vinegar, and soy sauce are also said to have some surprising wellness benefits. According to JFOODO, the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center, which is promoting Japanese food culture and food products to the world, miso and soy sauce can increase amino acid and nutritional value, thanks to the fermentation process. This process also produces peptides, which studies show could reduce blood pressure. In the case of soy sauce, it is said that its glutamic acid can help prevent obesity, too. Mirin sweet seasoning and rice vinegar also have their own nutritional benefits. Read on to find out more about how koji is behind some Japanese staples:
Soy sauce
Soy sauce is made by adding koji fungus to steamed soybeans and crushed roasted wheat, which is then mixed with brine and left to ferment for six months to a few years. Because the lactic acid and salt in soy sauce, as well as alcohol and other ingredients, help stop bacterial growth, it is a long-standing custom in Japan to preserve and prepare meat and fish by soaking them in soy sauce. Applying heat to soy sauce causes amino acids and the sugar content to react, producing a mouthwatering aroma. This effect draws out the taste of high-quality Japanese wagyu, enabling the full enjoyment of the meat’s flavor.
Miso
In addition to adding flavor, miso’s effect on food makes it a good seasoning for preparing many classic Japanese dishes. Since miso contains enzymes that break down proteins, using it to coat meat or fish will help keep either tender — even when heat is applied. Saikyoyaki, a grilled fish dish from Kyoto, takes advantage of this effect. In addition, when enzymes break down the proteins in the soybeans used in miso, they change into glutamic acid, an umami constituent. The combined taste of miso umami and the umami constituents of broth and other ingredients create the flavor of miso soup, an essential part of Japanese home cooking.
Mirin Sweet Seasoning
With rice, malted rice, and shochu (or alcohol) as its ingredients, mirin sweet seasoning undergoes saccharification and maturation for 40 to 60 days. During this time, the koji fungus enzymes act to produce sugars and amino acids by breaking down starch and proteins, giving mirin sweet seasoning its distinctive, umami-rich flavor, like you find in teriyaki dishes.
Rice vinegar
Rice vinegar is made by adding koji to grains such as rice and wheat, then fermenting the grains by adding acetic acid bacteria. The refreshing sour taste of vinegar stimulates the sense of smell and taste, as well as promotes the secretion of saliva and gastric fluid. You’ll usually find rice vinegar as a key ingredient in sushi rice, as its tanginess complements many of the ingredients used to make sushi.
Where to try it right now
JFOODO is partnering with 10 top-rated restaurants in Los Angeles and New York City to offer exclusive dishes using Japanese fermented seasonings made from koji from February 10-23. Here’s where to check it out (and what to order!) if you’re on either coast:
LA
- Kagura Torrance
Saikyo-yaki grilled buri
Fresh buri (yellowtail) from Ehime, Japan, is marinated for two days, then charcoal-grilled with white miso, mirin sweet seasoning, sake, sugar, and soy sauce from Kyoto.
- n/soto
Kanpachi sashimi with sansho ponzu and a miso vinaigrette
Fresh kanpachi sashimi from Japan is dressed with a sansho ponzu and miso vinaigrette
- RYLA
Hokkaido scallop sashimi
Hotate (scallops) from Hokkaido, Japan, are combined with soy sauce and rice wine vinegar in a black truffle vinaigrette, then served with Meyer lemon, satsuma mandarin, pickled celery, and bonito crème fraiche.
- Tsubaki
Salt-grilled Japanese Tai with garlic koji miso
Salt-grilled Japanese Tai (sea bream) is served with awase miso, mixed with garlic that’s been cured in miso and shio-koji from Japan.
- Wadatsumi Beverly Hills
Sushi and yuan-yaki sea bream combination plate
Yuan-yaki is made by lightly marinating slices of fish in soy sauce, mirin sweet seasoning, sake, and often a hint of yuzu citrus before grilling or broiling it.
NYC
- Ootoya Chelsea
Japanese wagyu sukiyaki gozen
A5 Miyazaki Japanese wagyu sukiyaki nabe, cooked with soy sauce and mirin sweet seasoning, then served with premium Japanese rice, miso soup, and matcha oshiruko with matcha powder and red beans from Japan.
- Tonchin Brooklyn
Madai
Madai (Japanese sea bream) sashimi with ikura soy koji vinaigrette, made from soy sauce, mirin sweet seasoning, rice vinegar, and a hint of yuzu, then served with nasturtium leaf and green tuille.
- Towa
Japanese wagyu donabe
Traditional Japanese rice pot cooked with Japanese rice, soy sauce, and mirin sweet seasoning, then topped with A5 Japanese wagyu, myoga ginger, and scallion
- Wokuni
Japanese wagyu steak hitsumabushi
A5 Miyazaki Japanese wagyu marinated in soy sauce and house blend red miso served on top of premium Japanese rice with assorted condiments and dashi broth.
- 1or8
Buri daikon
Poached fresh buri (yellowtail) from Japan and daikon are simmered with soy sauce, mirin sweet seasoning, sake, and dashi, then topped with three different sauces: white miso, haccho miso, and a soy-based sauce.
