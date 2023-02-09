If You Love Japanese Cuisine, You Have This Fungus to Thank

This advertising content was produced by our advertiser, and does not reflect the opinions or point of view of Vox Media or Vox Creative.

If you’ve ever dunked a sushi roll in soy sauce or slurped a miso soup, you have a particular fungus to thank: koji. The fungus Aspergillus oryzae, a.k.a. koji fungus, is key to the rich, umami flavor found in the staples of Japanese cuisine — from soy sauce to rice vinegar and more.

Just like how lactic acid bacteria is essential in cheese-making or yeast is to bread, koji facilitates the fermentation needed to create the essential ingredients in Japan’s dishes. It’s made by growing the koji fungus on grains like rice, wheat, and soybeans. During that process, enzymes and amino acids are produced that not only act as the basis for rich umami flavors — but also make ingredients last longer.

"The Japanese seasonings derived from koji are incredibly versatile, with a greater depth of taste and potentially more health benefits than many of the more common types of seasoning,” says Nancy Singleton Hachisu, an award-winning cookbook author. “When a dish needs something ‘extra,’ instead of salt, use a little bit of miso or soy sauce to enhance almost any dish: savory or sweet."

Japan’s fermented seasonings like miso, mirin sweet seasoning, rice vinegar, and soy sauce are also said to have some surprising wellness benefits. According to JFOODO, the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center, which is promoting Japanese food culture and food products to the world, miso and soy sauce can increase amino acid and nutritional value, thanks to the fermentation process. This process also produces peptides, which studies show could reduce blood pressure. In the case of soy sauce, it is said that its glutamic acid can help prevent obesity, too. Mirin sweet seasoning and rice vinegar also have their own nutritional benefits. Read on to find out more about how koji is behind some Japanese staples: