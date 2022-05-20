The 16 Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, According to Local Experts

Family. Tradition. Soul. This is what sets Memphis barbecue apart. Ronald Payne, of Payne’s Bar-B-Q, says that most of the barbecue restaurants in Memphis are family-owned, and that the barbecue here just has a certain “soulfulness” to it. The restaurant he runs today was started by his father, and their signature mustard slaw—which they make fresh every day—has been in his dad’s family for four or five generations. “My dad’s family was a big barbecue family,” he says, joking that his mom “never planned on being in Payne’s every day like she was.”

Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous, another family-owned, iconic barbeque restaurant in Memphis, is one of the only other establishments touting a mustard slaw. “Our mustard-vinegar based coleslaw is a 100 year old family recipe,” says his granddaughter, Anna Vergos-Blair. “Charlie's father had a hot dog stand on Beale Street around 1910. He put this coleslaw on top of the hot dogs. It is the same recipe we use today (and is still really good on hot dogs).”

Personally, Ronald prefers a mayonnaise slaw, but says that their mustard slaw pairs better with their tangy sauce. “The combination just works,” he says.

Anna asked her dad, John Vergos, why Memphians put slaw on their barbecue and he said, “It is the perfect combination of flavors, textures, and temperatures.” The first place John recalls putting slaw on a barbecue sandwich was at Leonard's, which dates back to 1922.

Ronald doesn’t eat much barbecue, aside from a bologna sandwich now and then, but he still loves a backyard barbecue because of the personal touches and different tastes. It’s these traditions that keep the barbecue scene in Memphis alive—and keeps it as one of the best in the country. “People are trying different things. Eventually, some way, somebody might even make it healthier,” he says, laughing. “There might be a lot of tofu barbecue going around.”

Until then, use this list to sample the big dogs (hogs?) in town: the long standing, off-the-beaten-path spots and the locals’ favorites—all are essential restaurants in Memphis.