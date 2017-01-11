All the Healthy Restaurants We Love in Memphis

Healthy eating is not one of our great city’s claims to fame. However, it can be done, even though we all have slightly different ideas of what "healthy" actually means. Whether you're looking to “reduce,” eat raw, go on a juice fast, be vegetarian or vegan, go paleo, eat clean, or merely trace your food to a farm, Memphis (surprisingly!) does have you covered.
Raw Girls
Midtown/East Memphis
Raw Girls offers organic, seasonal, locally grown, dairy-, gluten-, and refined sugar-free raw foods and juices packaged to go in its Midtown and East Memphis food trucks throughout the weekend. You can stock up, or have a box delivered straight to your home or office each week. Favorites include the Raw Girls famous taco salad with walnut meat; fresh zucchini pasta with homemade pesto; burgers; and Thai coconut & melon soup.
Cosmic Coconut
East Memphis
Currently undergoing an expansion, the Cosmic Coconut is soon to be an even bigger and better go-to spot for fresh and delicious vegan and vegetarian items. Until mid-August, a limited menu of juices, smoothies, and shots will be available at the food truck parked outside. Foodwise, the standout item here is the buffalo tempeh wrap made with leafy kale and spicy cauliflower.
Imagine Vegan Cafe
Cooper-Young
Imagine Vegan Cafe is a family-owned and -operated vegan cafe specializing in foods that are unavailable anywhere else in town. This is the place to order a burger or a BBQ sandwich or whatever you like without any worry about whether it includes any animal products. It also carries a pretty fine veggie plate -- and the weekend brunch is spot-on.
Juice Bar
Midtown
Juice Bar is a self-described “I want to eat healthy and feel great” type of place. In season, it purchases directly from local farms whenever possible, and takes great pride in offering an assortment of items from other local partners year-round. It has healthy options like the Super Greens juice made with local wheatgrass; a superfoods salad with kale, spinach, organic quinoa, and fresh-juiced lemon dressing; and a morning bowl jam-packed with açai, hemp granola, banana, strawberries, blueberries, almond butter, cacao nibs, goji berries, coconut flakes, local bee pollen, and local honey.
Bedrock Eats & Sweets
Downtown
Bedrock believes that humans have evolved to eat real food -- nothing processed, refined, or modified. It sources organic fruit, local vegetables, and grass-fed, free-range protein to create dishes that "nourish and inspire." It's designed recipes with the optimal mix of nutrition and taste. The convenient grab-and-go kiosks, pre-order meals, and table service make eating paleo and/or primal-friendly easy. Menu items include burgers, salads, and fun specials like a gyro with a cornbread “pita.”
Bounty on Broad
Broad Avenue Arts District
Bounty, Broad Avenue's one and only fine dining restaurant, is "quietly" gluten-free, specializing in dishes that use locally sourced meats and veggies. Everything comes to the table family-style so you can share... but no one says you have to. Look for dishes like the pan-seared halibut served with a creamy succotash consisting of heirloom tomatoes, okra, sweet corn, and fresh herbs, all topped with fried onion and romesco sauce.
LYFE Kitchen
East Memphis/Downtown
LYFE Kitchen makes its nutritional values readily available so diners can order an item based on the calorie count, whether it is gluten-free or vegetarian/vegan. It offers a number of delicious salads, flatbreads, and sandwiches -- however, the quinoa crunch bowl reigns supreme. It even has a bar of hand-selected liquors to create high-quality, low calorie cocktails.
Fuel Café & Food Truck
Midtown
The Fuel Café has been undergoing some fine-tuning as of late, but the food trucks are out in force. Fuel’s popularity is due to its all-natural menu that contains vegan-friendly dishes and grassfed meats. Veggie burgers, tacos, and the walnut loaf are all excellent choices.
Julles Posh Food Co.
East Memphis
Julles Posh Food Co. is chef Julliet Bhupesh’s simple yet profound approach to nutrition: moderation, balance, and variety. Globally inspired, gourmet meals can be delivered right to your door and are available for pick up in the store. Her menu focuses on portion control, superb ingredients, and balanced nutrition. She uses organic ingredients -- when available -- as well as proteins free of added hormones and antibiotics. Each dish is comprised of an array of colors, flavors, and textures.
Blue Nile
Midtown
Blue Nile’s menu is full of tasty Ethiopian options, with the vegetarian platter as the real standout. It features mild and spicy mesir wat (a stew made of spicy lentils or mild split peas), a variety of salads and veggies, and plenty of injera. Other healthy options include a phenomenal red snapper platter, tofu kabobs, grilled veggies, and beet salad.
Trolley Stop Market
Medical District
The Trolley Stop, which is owned by some of our favorite farmers, Jill & Keith Forrester, serves locally grown food served up fresh daily. They are committed farmers, proud to support local farms and food purveyors whenever possible. The menu features a daily lunch plate special, burgers, pizzas, milkshakes, and more. Delivery is also available, or pick up a pizza yourself, and give your car that sought-after "delicious pizza" smell.
Tsunami
Cooper-Young
Tsunami, now in its 18th year of business, can always be counted on to bring amazing meals to your mouth. The Pacific Rim-inspired menu has a small plates section that changes daily based on what’s fresh and in season. Cold sesame noodles, salads, deviled eggs, and black bean soup are standard vegan-friendly options. For the pescetarians, the sky's the limit at Tsunami -- enjoy creations such as opah (moonfish) with steamed baby bok choy, pineapple gastrique, and soy reduction.
Sign up here for our daily Memphis email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Blues City.
-
1. Raw Girls Mobile Grocery StoreOverton Square, Memphis
-
2. Cosmic Coconut5101 Sanderlin Ave Ste 104B, Memphis
-
3. Imagine Vegan Cafe2299 Young Avenue, Memphis
-
4. I Love Juice Bar553 S Cooper St, Memphis
-
5. Bedrock Eats & Sweets327 S Main St, Memphis
-
6. Bounty on Broad2519 Broad Ave, Memphis
-
7. LYFE Kitchen - Downtown Memphis272 S Main St, Memphis
-
8. Fuel Cafe1761 Madison Ave, Memphis
-
9. Julles Posh Food Company6300 Poplar Ave #110, Memphis
-
10. Blue Nile1798 Madison Ave, Memphis
-
11. Trolley Stop Market704 Madison Ave, Memphis
-
12. Tsunami928 S Cooper St, Memphis
Raw Girls specializes in natural, organic and minimally processed goodies and pressed juices. They operate out of a food truck set up in Overton Square Wednesdays beginning at 8 am, but if you can't make it there, they also deliver their fresh healthy food to the entire country. Raw soups, salads, and superfood coffee are just some of the highlights of visiting their truck.
This East Memphis juice bar and health food cafe specializes in fresh juices and smoothies, but if you’re looking for a heartier (still good for you) meal, be sure try the bean and grain burrito. Friendly staff and the chill digs make it a solid spot to take a load off and replenish yourself an "Avocalada" detox smoothie while you browse the web and luxuriate in their spacious seating.
This family owned and operated cafe in Cooper-Young offers hearty (and meat-free) fare out of a bungalow style space. Comfort food favorites like pizza, barbecue sandwiches, and burgers get the vegan treatment courtesy of seitan, tempeh, and tofu, yet still manage to taste like the real thing. The creamy vegan mac and cheese is a standout.
This health-conscious Southern mini-chain's Memphis outpost boasts a solid selection of green smoothies, root juices, and more. Go for an option off the menu (we especially like the Pineapple Greens with pineapple, mint, kale, and spinach), or create your own fruit-filled elixir from a smattering of fresh ingredients. Juice Bar also sells vitamin shots and detox cleanses for those looking for an extra boost.
This Downtown health food restaurant and marketplace offers a solid Paleo brunch menu featuring healthy takes on traditional Southern fare: think chipotle grits, churro waffles, and biscuits and gravy. Bedrock Eats & Sweets also sells pre-made sandwiches and salads for those on the go (you can also get 'em via their delivery service), and a nice selection of smoothies, sweets, and bulletproof coffee.
Bounty's consistent quality and delicious flavors are bringing people from all over the city to Broad Ave. Quietly gluten-free, the menu is packed full of local meats and vegetables made for sharing. Try the chicken under a brick (half a chicken cooked under a brick from the original structure of the building, with smoked creamed corn and sautéed swiss chard).
LYFE Kitchen's menu focuses on making delicious, healthy meals that will give you the best quality of life. LYFE's menu offers flatbreads, sandwiches, and salads using locally and sustainably sourced ingredients so that you never have to feel guilty about what you eat. Enjoy LYFE and get comfortable in their spacious indoor seating area, but if you're on the go, online ordering and take out is also available.
We've got taco trucks and authentic Mexican restaurants up and down Summer Ave, so finding a cheap taco is not hard. However, should you want veggie tacos that are so good non vegetarians line up to order them, then track down Fuel Truck's current location. Made with fresh tortillas gently glued together with cheese, its signature veggie burger patties, and a load of toppings, an order of two is a meal in itself. Go ahead, add the fresh avocado for an additional buck (chicken and bison tacos are also available).
Chef Julliet Bhupesh prepares food in line with her approach to proper eating: moderation, balance, and variety. Definitely not your average strip mall eats, Julles Posh Food Company offers a flavorful and globally inspired menu full of a variety of colors and textures that you can enjoy inside the welcoming dining area, or take home for later.
Blue Nile in Midtown is home to some of the city’s most authentic Ethiopian cuisine, and is a solid stop for a satisfying, savory meal at a low price. While the vegetarian platter is a decided standout -- for just $12, you'll get spicy and mild mesir wat served with a combination of vegetables and salads, and a basket of injera, East African flatbread -- the assorted myriad of menu items features a spicy lentil salad, beets, cabbage, and potatoes, among others. Order extra injera for the table, though, you're going to need it.
Trolley Stop Market -- which sits adjacent to the Orleans trolley stop on Madison Ave., hence the name -- is part market, part restaurant, and part bar with a penchant for pies. Farmers-turned-restaurant owners Keith and Jill Forrester make pizza crusts from scratch, and source ingredients for toppings from nearby Whitton Farms, among other farms, where they grow their own produce and herbs. Go for the Margherita pie, topped with just-plucked tomatoes, chunks of Mozzarella, and freshly picked basil, and stay for the various artisanal goods on offer: crafts, sauces, breads, jams, eggs, and the like.
Ben Smith's Pacific Rim-inspired menu is so beloved that he just can't bring himself to change it. (The sea bass isn't going anywhere, ever.) Because of this, he creates a daily small plates menu to keep things new and exciting. The rotating dishes include items like sake steamed mussels in Thai red curry sauce and Barramundi with pineapple stir fry. While grabbing a table is always a safe move, this is a great place for solo dining; grab a seat at the bar (designed by Smith's wife, Colleen), have a few drinks, and try several of the dishes.