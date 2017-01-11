Meet Thrillist Memphis's Chef of the Year: Jimmy Sinh of Sushi Jimmi

What made you choose this location? (The old Wendy’s across from the Main Library, 2895 Poplar).

Sinh: I got lucky. I’ve been looking at this spot for a year. I bumped into one of my old bosses at the warehouse where we get our food. Turns out he had bought the old Wendy's. He didn’t want the building, just the land. He leased it to me. I looked at so many places and found nothing better. The kitchen is large and the way I want it and there’s a great parking lot.

And when will the restaurant open?

Sinh: I really thought I would be open in October, and then December, but now it looks like early January. We are going through inspections. We’ve had vent and hood problems -- it’s the only thing keeping me from opening right now. Everything else is completed. I thought it would be easy, but I had to get all new equipment. It took a month to clean the kitchen. I had to renovate -- everything inside is brand new. Only the racks were usable. I had to build rather than take over, but I built to my specs and I love it. Everything you see is all about me.