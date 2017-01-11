Memphis' Best Neighborhoods for Eating, Ranked

5. South End

The South Main Arts District is home to galleries, boutiques, and plenty of restaurants, including SOB. It stands for South of Beale, an appropriate name since the gastropub is literally south of the Beale Street Entertainment District. SOB boasts an inventive menu of fusion foods, like Reuben egg rolls and Southern favorites, like fried chicken & waffles. It also has an impressive lineup of specialty cocktails, like the salted caramel martini. Just a few blocks south of the arts strip is a former warehouse district that’s been transformed into a residential area with condos. There aren’t as many nightlife or dining options on that end, but don’t let that keep you away. It’s worth the trip up the block to visit Loflin Yard, a unique outdoor bar and eatery with a covered patio, waterfall, drinking barn, and a massive green space for lounging with a bottle of wine (from the grab-and-go case) or one of Loflin’s barrel-aged cocktails. There’s a smokehouse on site, so the kitchen is cranking out smoked brisket and pork tenderloin po-boys.