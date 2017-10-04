The Best Restaurants in Memphis Right Now

Memphis is brimming with heavy hitters in the restaurant scene, and it is high time to familiarize yourself with literally all of them. And to do the aforementioned familiarizing, you don't always have to go to the fanciest or most de rigueur of places. The restaurants on this list are new, old, and everything in between. So the next time you find yourself out wondering where to go, check this list. None of these places will ever steer you wrong.
Bounty on Broad
Broad Avenue
Bounty's consistent quality and delicious flavors are bringing people from all over the city to Broad Ave. Quietly gluten-free, the menu is packed full of local meats and vegetables made for sharing. Try the chicken under a brick (half a chicken cooked under a brick from the original structure of the building, with smoked creamed corn and sautéed swiss chard).
The Second Line
Midtown
Kelly English's more casual undertaking is a little slice of NOLA. Case in point: his po-boys are about as good as it gets. The Besh Barbecue shrimp and i.b.y.a. (I beat your ass) shrimp are also strong cases to make the trip. The inside is lovely, but the minute the temperature rises above 50, people swarm the large patio. Be sure to get here early, as there is rarely an empty seat.
The Beauty Shop Restaurant
Cooper Young
The Beauty Shop's decor is among the best in the city and the menu follow suit. You haven't really done brunch until you've had brunch at the Beauty Shop. A Bad Boy Bloody Mary or a Big Boy mimosa gets you started. The beignets, egg pizzette, and chilaquiles migas are the standards. And you can even get a copy of the Sunday Times added to the meal. Need more reasons to stop by? Try lunch or dinner during the week and delicious late night drinks.
Bar DKDC
Cooper Young
Despite the name (Don't Know Don't Care), Karen Carrier put a lot of thought into every aspect of the Beauty Shop's sister restaurant next door. It's dark and cozy, with an ever changing menu of small plates, sandwiches, and entrees. Most people think of DKDC as a bar and music venue, but don't sleep on the dinner options.
Felicia Suzanne's Restaurant
Downtown
Known for consistently good food/drinks, Felicia Suzanne's is serving up southern classics that are the perfect choice for downtown dining. Felicia also keeps things casual with her Friday lunches (featuring the $0.25 martini), patio dining, and Thursday night Tacos & Tunes (weather permitting).
Bari Ristorante e Enoteca
Midtown
There are three primary reasons to love Bari: great food, wine, and attentive service. Starting -- or ending -- the night there with a specialty cocktail or aperitif, a cheese plate, and the fruiti di mare fritti is totally the way to go. Of course enjoying a luxurious multi-course meal in the lovely (and quiet!) dining room isn't half bad either.
Loflin Yard
Downtown
The latest offering from the minds behind Tennessee Brewery and Bounty on Broad is extraordinary. Modeled after Bacchanal Wine in New Orleans, Loflin is essentially a park with a lovely bar and restaurant in it. It’s considered Downtown’s new backyard, and offers food like brisket, watermelon, romaine salad, and street corn (that all come from the grill). It’s safe to say that everyone will be here all the time and want to try everything on the menu.
LYFE Kitchen - Downtown Memphis
Downtown
The newly opened Downtown location has most nine-to-fivers flocking to the long-abandoned Chisca Hotel for all manner of healthy dishes. Who would have thought Memphians would ever have a quinoa crunch bowl in their regular lunch rotation? It really is something to see -- and try.
Hog & Hominy
East Memphis
Hog & Hominy is like Andrew Michael’s laid back little bro. A brighter, airier atmosphere, a wood burning pizza oven in plain sight, and waiters dressed in plaid give H&H a homey feel. They not only serve incredible pizzas and cocktails, but also have outdoor seating and bocce ball, where you can finally prove you're proficient at throwing a large ball at a smaller one. Looking for late night dining and brunch? Stop searching, they have that here too.
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
East Memphis
Andy Ticer & Michael Hudman’s flagship restaurant is a lauded go-to for special occasions, and with the addition of the new 16 seat bar and casual dining area, it’s also the perfect place for a quick cocktail and snack. For those special occasions, the tasting menu is totally the play. If you decide to sidle up to the bar, start with the A/M breakfast and then ask one of the bartenders to suggest a cocktail and pasta pairing (i.e. Hot to Trot & gnocchi sardi).
Porcellino's
East Memphis
All of Andy & Michael’s restaurants are worthy of a dinner at, and Porcellino’s is no exception. It’s great for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as grabbing a cocktail and picking up a dinner to go from the butcher. When people say they’ve only been for one of the aforementioned reasons, then they are denying themselves the full experience. Breakfast is marked by nitro coffee, meaty breakfast sandwiches, fresh pastries, and delights like the Dutch baby pancakes. Lunch has great sandwiches and salads, plus the entire breakfast menu. The real standout, however, is dinner. In addition to a menu full of one of a kind dishes, there are dim sum style carts that come around with mini daily specials.
Ecco on Overton Park
Evergreen
This modern European restaurant tucked in the Evergreen ‘hood is the perfect spot for ladies who lunch (the tables are set with massive wine glasses) and the ultimate spot for an evening cocktail, thanks to the covered back patio and outdoor bar. Lunch favorites include the salmon salad and chorizo burger. The dinner menu wows with specials like grouper sous vide with lemon and thyme, roasted okra, heirloom carrots, lentils, peas, purple onions, and browned butter.
Casablanca
Midtown
Owned and operated by Jerusalem native, Aimer Shtaya, Casablanca’s newest Midtown location is laidback and features great outdoor seating. The Middle Eastern menu is spot on and they literally serve the best falafel ever. Ordered with hummus as a starter or in a pita, it’s a must try along with the iced tea, homemade with fresh herbs and Wolf River Honey.
MemPopS
Crosstown Concourse
It’s a thousand degrees outside so naturally, Memphians are looking for delicious ways to cool themselves. MemPops can barely crank out frozen pops fast enough to keep their store, two trucks, and three carts stocked. Made from the freshest ingredients, top sellers are Strawberry, Orange Vanilla, Mexican Chocolate, Peaches n Cream, Pineapple Coconut, Avocado Lime, Reverb Coffee Dulche de Leche, and Banana Nutella. And, uh, no big deal, but they can also dip the pops chocolate.
