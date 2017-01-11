Memphis' Best Taco Trucks, Ranked

3. El Burrito Express

4038 Jackson Ave

El Burrito Express, which parks next to the Rub-a-Dub laundromat, has one of the most exhaustive menus that I’ve ever seen on a taco truck, as well as the friendliest owner, though I don't believe the two are mutually exclusive. If you're looking for something off-the-beaten-path (like throat tacos), this is the place. Tacos are $.99 and come on doubled-up corn tortillas with onion and cilantro. The portions are (understandably) small, but pack a punch, especially if you take advantage of the pickled carrots and radish. The creamy, avocado-based green sauce here was my favorite of the day. There’s also a spicy red salsa if you feel like burning your tongue a little. Usually, there's about a five- to 10-minute wait, BUT they do accept call-in orders.