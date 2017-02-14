The Most Cringe-Worthy Valentine's Day Stories, According to Memphis Servers

He said, "You know. Help me out?"

"You mean pay your bill?" I replied.

He said, "Yeah. I mean, yeah, I guess. Or... like... maybe like take some stuff off or something...?"

After I assured him there was absolutely no way I was paying his tab for him, he went back to the table and I awaited the inevitable dine and dash. To his credit, he walked back up a few minutes later with his date's card and was very apologetic.

It's probably the only time a stranger has asked me to give them $100, and definitely the only time someone has asked me to straight-up pay their tab.

I don't think the woman left happy.

Mars, 39