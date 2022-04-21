17 Can’t-Miss Restaurants in Tampa Bay

Between the booming real estate market, championship-winning sports teams, and slew of stunning beaches, the Tampa Bay area is the undeniable star of Florida’s gorgeous west coast. And without a doubt, the glitziest part of that star is the city’s restaurant scene, which boasts a mix of legendary stalwarts and noteworthy newcomers all vying to satisfy your appetite. After a jaunt along the Tampa Riverwalk, moment of contemplation at The Salvador Dalí Museum, or day-long hang in the sand, there’s plenty of sublime spots primed for refueling.

Whether you’re sticking to the 813 area code or traveling across the bay to St. Petersburg and Clearwater, fiending for classic Cuban sandwiches or revved up for French-inspired small plates, here are our top picks for Tampa Bay's absolute best eats.