17 Can’t-Miss Restaurants in Tampa Bay
Dine in style at waterfront bistros, lauded steakhouses, cheffy originals, and homestyle sandwich shops.
Between the booming real estate market, championship-winning sports teams, and slew of stunning beaches, the Tampa Bay area is the undeniable star of Florida’s gorgeous west coast. And without a doubt, the glitziest part of that star is the city’s restaurant scene, which boasts a mix of legendary stalwarts and noteworthy newcomers all vying to satisfy your appetite. After a jaunt along the Tampa Riverwalk, moment of contemplation at The Salvador Dalí Museum, or day-long hang in the sand, there’s plenty of sublime spots primed for refueling.
Whether you’re sticking to the 813 area code or traveling across the bay to St. Petersburg and Clearwater, fiending for classic Cuban sandwiches or revved up for French-inspired small plates, here are our top picks for Tampa Bay's absolute best eats.
Flor Fina
This upscale tapas shop is stashed inside Ybor City’s latest hotel opening, Hotel Haya. Set on the main stretch of East Seventh Avenue alongside bustling dive bars and clubs, the restaurant and cocktail bar melds Latin American, Mediterranean, and Gulf Coast flavors into a concise menu of seafood-centric dishes helmed by executive chef Douglas Rodriguez. Anchor offerings include four kinds of ceviche and dishes grilled over local sugar maple like Grouper A Lo Macho with mussels and calamari. For the ultimate IG humble brag, order a tropical Painkiller (rum, coconut, pineapple, orange, lime), which comes in an ornate peacock mug.
Willa’s
Led by Tampa natives Nate Siegel and Merrin Jenkins, this relatively recent addition to Hyde Park Village gets its name from “Willie” Lowry, Jenkins’ great-great grandmother and a 19th century Tampa pioneer. After swinging open its doors in March 2021, the farm-to-table, French-inflected eatery garnered quick popularity thanks to its intimate ambiance, abundant indoor greenery, and rattan decor. From the kitchen, chef Gabriel Lopez offers a range of comforts like slow-roasted Rotisserie Chicken served with salsa verde and a standout chimichurri-topped Steak Frites. For a cocktail hour bite, hit the mix-and-match snack menu with options like Rosemary Focaccia, thinly shaved Jambon de Paris, a rotating cheese selection, and House Pickles, all of which pairs seamlessly with a Willa’s Spring Fix (orange vodka, aperitif, orange cordial, vanilla) or Hotel National (rum, pineapple, lime).
Supernatural Food & Wine
A few short blocks away from Curtis Hixon Park and around the corner from the historic Tampa Theatre, this to-go concept has flourished courtesy of a streamlined menu of sandwiches, doughnuts, and natural wine. Operating out of the space previously occupied by health-conscious fast food joint Nojack’s, customer favorites include the Breakfast Sandwich on focaccia; cold cut-loaded Italian Stallion sub; and “guaranteed to sell out daily” cinnamon sugar-coated Fresh Cider Sourdonuts. Before you head out, we definitely suggest asking the staff to expertly pair a red, white, or sparkling wine to accompany your feast.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served sidewalk seating or order takeout and delivery online.
Bern's Steak House
For a pricier (although entirely worth it) night out on the town, hitting the lauded Bern’s Steak House is a Tampa tradition. Open since 1956, the swanky chop house is known for their 100,000-deep wine list, dry-aged filets, and strict semi-formal dress code (aka leave the jeans and flip flops at the door). Menu-wise it’s pretty straightforward—options include Shrimp Cocktail and Caviar Tasting (sitting pretty at $225) to start, followed by a wide selection of charbroiled specialty beef cuts accompanied by choice sides like French Onion Soup Au Gratin and Baked Potatoes. Complete the experience with a trip upstairs to one of the dimly-lit private dessert rooms, formed by giant vintage wine casks, for tableside Bananas Foster plus a cappuccino spiked with coffee marinated in Kahlúa and flavored liqueurs for 10 weeks.
How to book: Reserve online.
The Canopy
On the popular Beach Drive strip in Downtown St. Petersburg perches this chic waterfront rooftop eatery and bar atop the Birchwood Hotel. Umbrella-covered lounge areas dominate the space alongside an expansive bar area and a few cabanas, but it’s the ocean views and lively ambiance that really make it all come together. While hiding from those strong rays, sip classics like Frozen Margaritas and red or white Sangria while munching on Truffle Fries and Southern Fried Pickles.
Donatello
With tuxedo-clad waiters at the ready and timeless Italian osteria charm, this upmarket classic has been a consistent hit for the past 38 years. From the moment you open the front door until you receive your complimentary red rose upon signing the check, the dining experience is endearingly attentive. Set to a score of live jazz performances and (most likely) an obligatory Frank Sinatra cover or two, fill your table with Northern Italian-influenced favorites like Seafood Risotto, Grilled Lamb Chops, or traditional Tomato-Basil Sauce over Angel Hair Pasta. As for the beverage program, expect cocktail standards like a killer Dirty Martini and potent Negroni.
La Teresita
Owned and operated by the Capdevila Family since 1972, La Teresita is an inarguably iconic stalwart for Cuban and Spanish cuisine. Guests are greeted by a no-frills diner interior where simple comfort classics shine. Sought after seats line the winding counter, where seasoned staff members hand out expertly concocted Cafe con Leches and Pan con Mantequilla (lightly toasted Cuban bread slathered in butter). Other heralded menu items include the Media Noche (similar to a classic Cubano but with sweet egg bread); Yellow Rice and Chicken; and specials like Puerco Asado (slow-roasted pork).
Lee's Grocery
Located on the first floor of an unassuming building in residential Tampa Heights, this chilled-out throwback specializes in craft brews and piping hot pizzas. A well-kept secret among regulars, Lee’s has built a reputation for its easy going vibe, gas station-esque drink coolers stocked with locally sourced beers, and 1980s music and movie poster-strewn walls. Thin crust pies reign supreme here, with crowd-pleasers like the Minor Threat (pesto, mushrooms, spinach, jalapeños, feta) leading the charge, but 10 for $12 Garlic Parmesan and Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Wings are a close second.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating and takeout.
Psomi
Since debuting in 2019, Psomi (which translates to bread in Greek) rapidly became a breakfast and lunch hotspot. The coastal Mediterranean-styled eatery spans two outdoor patios, a coffee bar, spacious dining room, and onsite bakery. For entrees expect dishes like Chicken Souvlaki, Octopus Ceviche, and the Psomi Bagel Special (avocado, cucumber, shaved red onion, sprouts, whipped cream cheese). Stars of the show are undoubtedly the baked goods, which include a range of breads (Sourdough, Ciabatta, Sesame Wheat, Seeded Oregano, Pita) and specialties like Spanakopita (spinach, feta), Yiayia’s Koulouria (sweet cookie braids), and Mama’s Baklava.
How to book: Reserve via Yelp.
Rooster & The Till
First opened in 2013, this 72-seat tasting menu concept from The Proper House Group (Nebraska Mini Mart, Gallito, Dang Dude) gained recognition for its adventurous small plates, globally sourced wine list, and lively open kitchen. Led by chef Ferrell Alvarez, the menu currently features shareables like Not Pork Dumplings (ginger tofu, chili oil), Cobia Collar (Nước chấm, Thai chilis, cilantro), and Gnocchi (short ribs, ricotta, pickled peperonata). To complement your bites, in addition to the wide range of wine varietals, consider beers from local breweries like St. Pete’s Green Bench and house cocktails like the Yuzu Margarita (sake, lemon, aperitif).
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Saigon Deli
Housed in a strip mall off the busy Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway intersection in North Tampa, this neighborhood mainstay for Vietnamese fare has long beckoned passersby. Traditionally prepared vermicelli bowls, Phở, Banh Mi, and spring rolls seal the deal, and have spurred many a high-traffic lunch hour. After your meal, explore their sister business, Saigon Marketplace, which sits two storefronts down and sells Vietnamese and South East Asian goods like durian, mochi ice cream, and taro cakes.
Sea Worthy Fish Bar
Just past St. Petersburg Beach in the Tierra Verde Island community, you’ll find this laidback waterfront restaurant epitomizing al fresco and seafood-centric dining. Although we Floridians have a special place in our heart for beachside venues, we have to admit that sometimes the food falls short of the mark (aka frozen fish galore). But led by chef Jaon Ruhe, here, the menu here places a high value on freshly caught seafood and reimagined interpretations of Gulf Coast staples. Catch-of-the-day Ceviche paired with House Smoked Mussels Escabeche in a fennel-coriander broth are perfect starters, setting the scene for larger plates like Bucatini and Gulf Shrimp (house made pasta, confit tomato) or the coconut curry-doused Seared Scallops.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Ulele
One of the most recognizable restaurants along The Tampa Riverwalk is this hyperlocal and seasonally focused venture from the Columbia Restaurant Group (Columbia Restaurant). Built in a renovated 100-year-old water plant, the space itself is the overarching draw thanks to high-beamed ceilings, a towering horse sculpture smack dab in the middle of the dining room, a breezy outdoor patio and bar complete with cornhole and lounge areas, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the river. On the dining side of things, seafood is the main theme with Oysters by the Baker’s Dozen, Seared Fresh Sea Scallops, and Blackened Mahi-Mahi “Mr. Henry” (green papaya slaw, charred corn salsa, garlic spinach).
West Tampa Sandwich Shop
This humble, compact Cuban legend truly embodies the heart and soul of West Tampa’s local community. Looking over the counter, you can watch the longtime staff rapidly toasting bread, pouring Cafe Con Leches, and pressing slews of sandwich orders. Pulling up during the lunch rush is a “at your own risk” situation, as the wait will most certainly crest over 30 minutes, but that’s an easy price to pay for their specialty Honey Cuban (a traditional Cuban sandwich with honey, lettuce, and tomato) and delectable Ham Croquetas.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Wright's Gourmet House
For close to 60 years, this deli (known simply as “Wright’s” by locals) has hung its hat on two things: generously loaded sandwiches and decadent cakes. On the list of 27 specialty sandwiches—each prepared cold, grilled, hot, or toasted—standouts include the classic double-decker Club, the Golden Gate (roast pork, bacon, peach chutney, secret mustard sauce), and the Hot Pastrami on pumpernickel. For sweets, slices of Alpine (yellow cake with chocolate frosting) and Hummingbird (banana layer cake, pineapple, nuts, cream cheese frosting) are a sure bet to accompany your savory selection.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Yoko's Japanese Restaurant
For sushi cravings, Yoko’s is a highly frequented favorite. Definitely line up a reservation beforehand—walk-ins have a famously low success rate—then peruse the Japanese fare and sushi offerings. Start with Spicy Sesame Garlic Edamame and perhaps a Tempura Platter to split before moving onto specialty rolls like the aptly named Gronk (yellowtail, krab, cucumber, tempura chips) or TB Rays (shrimp, avocado, scallion, eel sauce).
How to book: Reserve via SeatNinja.
Yummy House China Bistro
For locals, this Hillsborough Avenue spot is a heralded “if you know, you know” Chinese food destination. Fill the table with a range of piping hot dim sum or opt for a la carte mains like Salt and Pepper Tofu, Chicken with Black Bean Sauce, or Hot and Sour Seafood Soup. Also, and take our word for it, always ask the waiter to surprise the table with one of the daily specials and never leave without at least one order of the House Fried Rice.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.