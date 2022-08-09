Miami's Newest Waterfront Restaurant Bayshore Club Has Made Its Debut
The iconic location has major vibes.
Arriving for your meal by boat is always such a Miami flex, and now there’s another dock and dine opportunity you can add to your list with the opening of Bayshore Club. Grove Bay Hospitality Group has opened their newest venture, and this time they’re back in The Grove (Coconut Grove, that is) bringing new life to a beloved Miami institution. Bayshore Club has opened its doors in the same space that once housed the iconic Scotty’s Landing.
Unbeknownst to many, Coconut Grove was actually where Miami’s very first settlers planted their roots back in the early 1800s and quickly became a largely Bahamian community. As Miami began to grow, so did this lush waterfront neighborhood and eventually Pan American’s first seaplane terminal was built in the very spot that’s now Bayshore Club.
Rooted in history while offering a modern dining experience, Bayshore Club is tucked away behind the new Regatta Harbor development and spans 5,000 square feet of open-air restaurant accessible by land and sea that gives guests the chance to overlook Biscayne Bay. In fact, there’s not a single bad seat in the house at Bayshore Club. Walk up a few steps to the main entrance and you're on the top level of the restaurant which features wide views of the bay, while if you’re downstairs sitting you’re enveloped in the views. You get a view, you get a view, everyone gets a bayfront view at Bayshore Club.
Designed by Celano Design Studio, the 300-seat waterfront restaurant is anchored by a 360° bar with a natural design and tropical elements, overlooking the endless sailboats anchored in the bay. When arriving by boat, guests are welcomed into the restaurant with a retro “Greetings from Miami” postcard mural, that in true Miami fashion is backlit in neon once the sun sets. Nostalgic nods to mid-century travel pay homage to the seaplane terminal’s past with details found in the wallpaper, drink coasters, and the menu design. The uncovered lawn area features private cabanas, lounge seating, game stations like pingpong and corn hole and even fire pits for those perfect (few and far between) cool Miami nights.
Take in those breezy Miami views and sip on tropical cocktails while indulging in delicious food created by one of the city’s top chefs, Jeff McInnis (known for Stiltsville, Mi’talia, and Root & Bone). “It’s always fun to work with the Grove Bay team," says McInnis. "I think we made over 100 dishes in the months leading up to the opening trying to decide what would make the final cut."
Bayshore Club’s menu features fare that’s inspired by old school fish houses, you know the kind where you can pull up as-you-are and grab a beer and indulge in fresh local fish—but with a slightly more upscale, still casual vibe. Think dishes like crab causa, tuna tartare cones, and grilled local fish tacos, and the photo-worthy Cocktail Cooler featuring two dozen local blue crab cocktail claws, two dozen local red royal shrimp and housemade Bayshore Club secret sauce served on a bed of ice inside a boat cooler.
Entrees feature whole fried fish, churrasco, and Abuela's Coconut Chicken n’ Rice made with cilantro rice, roasted chicken, coconut roasted pepper sofrito, and lime—“a must,” says McInnes. For brunch, the menu balances both salty and sweet with a lobster & goat cheese omelet, low country shrimp n’ grits, and a medianoche French toast.
Wash it all down with refreshing cocktails inspired by South Florida, such as the Marina Mule, the Pan American made with Del Maguey mezcal, ginger liqueur, hibiscus syrup, lime; or the Tropical Paper Plane made with Maker’s Mark bourbon, Amaro Nonino, Aperol, passion fruit puree, and lemon.
“At Bayshore Club we want our guests to feel transported to a vacation state-of-mind and removed from the daily hustle of city life, and this little oasis in Coconut Grove offers that vibe,” says Francesco Balli, Co-Founder and CEO of Grove Bay Hospitality Group.
Bayshore Club is located at 3391 Pan American Drive and is open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30 am to 10 pm (11 pm on the weekends) and serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.
Amber Love Bond is a contributor for Thrillist.