The 13 Best Chicken Wings in Miami
From classic Buffalo, BBQ, and Thai Chili to experimental batches drenched in offbeat sauces, there’s no beating these flats and drumsticks.
Fun food faux-pas fact: Order ranch dressing with chicken wings in Buffalo, and they’ll look at you like you just ordered a well-done steak. Of course, these are the same people who consider jumping through tables to be a perfectly legitimate pre-game activity, so take that admonishment as you will.
In Miami, however, we definitely put our own spin on wings, offering flame-broiled, lemon pepper, and spicy Korean versions in venues as varied as the flavors themselves. Read on for the 13 best places to score chicken wings in Miami, and feel free to dip them in whatever damn sauce you want.
Batch Gastropub
The best thing about this Brickell sports bar’s wings isn’t that they come in styles nobody else in the city can claim—like the stoneriffic Sticky Chili Glaze with Dorito Dust. It’s that if sounds like you, show up on Monday and fork over $15 to eat as many as your stomach can hold. (Maybe more if you take full advantage of their best-in-Miami bathrooms.)
Another Wing
DJ Khaled’s venture into the world of ghost kitchens is far more than a music mogul leveraging his name to generate some make-it-rain money. He’s teamed with chef Nicole Votano to put out a line of cheeky flavors like Suffering from Success Sesame Teriyaki and Un Un Un Believable Buffalo. But the true star of the show is You Loyal! Lemon Pepper wings that, despite coming from a delivery-only platform, take the title of Miami’s top lemon peppers.
Sugar
The best move at Sugar is always to show up around sunset, brave the wait for a single drink, and get out once the city lights turn on. But if you’re up for lingering, their boneless Korean Chicken Wings are worth an extra round, bringing a sweet and spicy flavor that’s borderline addictive and may turn your Sugar Happy Hour into an night-long affair.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.
Flanigan’s Bar and Grill
You could point to a number of reasons why Flannigan’s is such a quintessential Miami eating spot. The green plastic cups. The top-tier burgers. The garlic rolls… oh, the garlic rolls. But another is the free order of Flame-broiled Wings you get with a pitcher of beer, one of the most timeless specials in the city and perhaps Miami’s most well-rounded meal when dining alone.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen
Even without its celebrity backing, 800 Degrees undoubtedly holds its own by putting out the city’s top wood-fired wings. That’s partly because their signature UD’s 800 Degree wings are named after one of said celebs. But more because the Calabrian chili glaze and gorgonzola dip make for a tongue-tingling mix that rivals the fiercest fire-and-ice matchup around.
How to book: Reserve via Yelp.
Sports Grill
Though scarfing down wings at Sports Grill for an entire Sunday is as much of a Miami tradition as getting towed on South Beach, the best way to have these fried-then-grilled beauties is drenched in signature Dale sauce. Surprisingly pronounced “DAY-uhl” and not “Dah-LAY,” this sauce named after a longtime regular is a spicy, smoky blend that’s goes unmatched anywhere in the city.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Titanic Restaurant and Brewery
The Bucket o' Wings, tossed in a creamy Vietnamese Sriracha and Thai chili sauce, is possibly the strongest thing to hit the corner of San Amaro and Ponce De Leon since Ryan Braun was playing at Alex Rodriguez Stadium. If you need something a little milder, the classic Buffalo Wings are the most consistent winners Coral Gables has seen since the early 2000s.
How to book: Reserve via Google.
Keg South of Kendall
If you're looking for the best places to chow down in Kendall, stop right here. And if you're looking for a very specific spot in Kendall that serves grilled wings soaked in BBQ sauce near the Urban Development Boundary, Keg South of Kendall is your best bet. While its sister location in Pinecrest also churns out some pretty decent wings, if you’re making the trip, you’re better served to spring for the best burgers in Miami.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Tap 42
This South Florida happy hour mainstay expertly complements its collection of 42 beers with a lineup of sweet and spicy wings. They come in tasting like candy, but throw in a nice kick right at the end. Genius—since the sugary edge pairs perfectly with a nice lager, and the heat only makes you want to drink more.
Beaker & Gray
Considering they hail from one of the most creative all-around food-drink spots in Miami, it should be no surprise the wings here take the traditional pub grub go-go and make them into something totally unique. The Brown Sugar Sesame Wings are a caramel-laced soy concoction covered in sesame, imbuing them with Asian flavors mixed with a touch of fall seasonality.
Hole in the Wall Grill
Though a small chain of restaurants named “Hole in the Wall” might seem like a bit of a misnomer, the wings here taste way more like they come from a dingy local haunt than a multi-location operation. They’ll combine any flavors you like, toss the wings in ‘em, then throw them on the grill to caramelize. Try the Hot, Honey, and Barbecue for something you’ve never had before.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
House of Wings
If only this place had been around when the old Miami Arena was there, we all could've saved a ton of cash on terrible concession food. This Overtown spot stocks over 50 different sauces, including Hennessy Glaze, Cinnamon Love, and Barack Obama. But if you're looking for the crowd-pleaser, don't sleep on the Lemon Pepper.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza
You know who doesn’t get enough credit? Anthony’s. Not only do they cook up some of the best pizza in South Florida, their wings are a staple at tailgates, golf tournaments, office parties, and any weeknight you don’t feel like cooking. And nobody complains. These garlicky, salty, char-grilled, coal oven-roasted gems are a juicy combination of smoky and savory. And just because they come from multiple locations doesn’t mean they’re any less delicious.