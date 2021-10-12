The 10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in Miami
Miami's best Cubans? Dale!
Ok Tampa. You can have Tom Brady. And the Stanley Cup. And be one bad pitching change away from a World Series. But you will never, ever have the superior Cuban sandwich. Salami? Seriously? Everyone knows that the best Cubano is Miami-made, crafted with ham, roasted pork, swiss, and mustard, then pressed on fresh Cuban bread.
This lard-tastic delicacy is our city’s most iconic contribution to the national food scene. Though you can now find them on menus everywhere from Vermont to Vegas, the ones in the 305 still reign supreme. These are the cream of the Cubano crop.
Sanguich De Miami
Proving you don’t have to be a storied, greasy cafeteria to put out a solid sandwich, these new kids on the Calle Ocho block hawk what many dub the best Cuban in the city. That’s because the meat is slow cooked, with 24-hour marinated lechon and ham that’s brined for up to a week. It’s all thrown on pressed Cuban bread with real rendered lard, set in a brass-filled space that feels a little like a mini-Versailles.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating or order take-out via Toast.
Islas Canarias
It would seem almost criminal to drive all the way out to a place largely regarded as boasting the county’s best croquetas, and not order the Croquetas. But if downing a whole side of them seems just a bit much, Islas Canarias also offers Miami’s own version of the Pittsburger, with croquetas served inside a Cuban sandwich. Cubano purists, don’t lose your mind—Islas has the classic on deck, too, plus a pretty solid Medianoche if you’re feeling frisky.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating or order take-out via ChowNow.
Latin Café 2000
If you’re reading this from the Miami airport on a long layover, trying to figure out if you’ve got time to try one of our famous Cuban sandwiches without missing your connection, the answer is yes. The LeJeune Road location is just a few blocks away, and affords you the opportunity to try one of the city’s top Cubanos, crafted with bolo ham, pork, swiss, and pickles. And if you happen to be in Brickell or Hialeah, rest assured Latin Café is open late.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first served seating, order take-out via Toast, or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Sergio’s
If there’s anything close to a Cuban restaurant chain in Miami, it’s Sergio’s—but don’t let that fool you into thinking this is the Quiznos of Cubanos. This Miami original sports an entire menu of Cuban sandwiches to choose from, all of which are outstanding. The classic Cuban is a can’t-miss, but if you’re looking for something with a little more flair, try the Croqueta Preparada, which adds croquetas to the mix. The Vegan Frita is also worth noting, as even pork-happy Cuban cuisine is going plant-based these days.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first served seating, order take-out via Toast, or get delivery via GrubHub.
El Palacio de los Jugos
While this landmark joint is famous for their machete-wielding coconut juice-maker, they wouldn’t be a regular stop for Bobby Flay and other celebrity chefs if the food pouring out of their intermittent “food stations” wasn’t just as killer. The Cuban you’ll find in the middle of this steamy produce market-restaurant is plancha-pressed and no less lardtastic than others, but at least here you can cut it with some fresh-pressed juice.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
Luis Gallindo’s Latin American
A favorite of the Burger Beast's dad, this sucker's got all the things your standard Cuban sandwich does—except the pork, ham, and Swiss are sliced twice as thick, the mustard is spread twice as generously, and the toasted bread is, well, the same size. Man’s gotta watch his carbs, entiende?
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery via GrubHub.
Sarussi Subs
After the Dolphins’ latest inept performance, they considered signing a Sarussi’s Original to a 12-week contract. Okay, they didn’t, but when you consider that this 16-inch behemoth, stuffed into a homemade sub roll and loaded with smoked ham, roasted pork, mozzarella, pickles, and secret sauce, has slowed down every 300-pound dude who’s ever come in contact with it—and already has extensive TV experience with appearances on Man v. Food—it doesn’t seem like such a bad idea.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery via GrubHub.
Versailles
If you want a quintessential Miami experience that doesn’t involve renting a Ferrari or posting up on someone else’s yacht, hitting up this Little Havana landmark and chomping on pressed Cuban bread—filled with all the Cuban sandwich regulars—while sitting outside with a Cafecito and listening to all the regulars talk about the latest chisme is your ticket to ride.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first served seating or order take-out via Toast.
Las Olas Café
Maybe the most frequently asked question by out-of-towners—other than “Where’d they film Scarface?”—is, “Where’s the best Cuban food in South Beach?” And while that answer varies, for a straight-up Cubano there’s no better, easier, or cheaper place than Las Olas, where they coat each piece of Cuban bread with butter before topping it with house-roasted pork loin and Swiss, sliding it open-faced onto the plancha so everything gets all melty-gooey-delicious, and serving it to you for a very un-South Beach price of $9.95.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery via Postmates, GrubHub, or Uber Eats.
Enriquetas Sandwich Shop
A leading sandwich authority whose name may or may not rhyme with “illest” named this Midtown staple one of the top 21 sandwich shops in America, so clearly it’s going to be one of the best in Miami. The general default pick for the city’s top Cuban sandwich comes by its accolades by adding freshly fried croquetas to all the usual Cuban ingredients, but also because—and despite its location in the gentrified wasteland between Wynwood and Midtown—it continues to get serious love from locals.
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.