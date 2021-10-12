The 10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in Miami

Ok Tampa. You can have Tom Brady. And the Stanley Cup. And be one bad pitching change away from a World Series. But you will never, ever have the superior Cuban sandwich. Salami? Seriously? Everyone knows that the best Cubano is Miami-made, crafted with ham, roasted pork, swiss, and mustard, then pressed on fresh Cuban bread.

This lard-tastic delicacy is our city’s most iconic contribution to the national food scene. Though you can now find them on menus everywhere from Vermont to Vegas, the ones in the 305 still reign supreme. These are the cream of the Cubano crop.