The 7 Best Donut Shops in Miami
Satisfy your sweet tooth with all things glazed, raised, dipped, jelly-filled, and twisted.
A handful of years ago, the donut trend hit South Florida hard, with dozens of shops popping up within a year of one another. While that trend seems to have fizzed as fast as Miami’s ability to enjoy a cold front, a few standout shops have stood the test of time and continue to crank out fresh-made treats on the regular. And some have even expanded, offering their donuts in various locations throughout the area.
From simple raised brioche to candy-topped and cream-filled, these seven amazing shops have a donut (or doughnut, depending on your preference) to meet every desire.
The Salty Donut
Perhaps the most well known of South Florida’s donut shops is The Salty, a family-owned artisan donut shop famous for its around-the-block lines when it first debuted. Now that there’s several locations, it’s much easier to score these scratch-made cake-sized sweets. Flavors rotate seasonally, but you can always count on the Maple + Bacon, Guava + Cheese, and Brown Butter + Salt.
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout online, or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Doughnut Break
This isn’t your regular doughnut shop. This spot prides itself on their European approach to doughnuts, meaning many of their offerings are filled with decadent creams. Popular variations include the Lemon Meringue, Boston Cream, and a special donut-croissant hybrid filled crema catalana, the Spanish version of creme brulee.
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout online, or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Honeybee Donuts
With two locations (one in The Falls and one in South Miami) this spot serves oversized brioche doughnuts in over a dozen enticing flavors—think Cookie Butter, Strawberries & Cream, and Dulce de Leche. Don’t skip the signature Honeybee Doughnut, a raised number filled with fresh whipped cream and local honey.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout and delivery via Uber Eats.
Sweet Mini Donuts
Operating out of a food truck in Doral, you learn all you need to know about this stellar donut purveyor by their name: they’re peddling sweet miniature donuts, the kind you find in large buckets at the fair. The small but mighty pastries can be ordered by a half-dozen, dozen, or a Bucket-O-Minis (aka two and a half dozen). Flavors include Classic Powdered or Cinnamon Sugar, and you can even top them with the glaze of your choice: original, strawberry, cookies and cream, lemon, chocolate, or caramel.
How to order: Stop by for counter service.
Pink Donuts And More
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout and delivery via UberEats.
Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken
Known for fun toppings like Fruity Pebbles, Snickers, s’mores, and more, this is one of the first South Florida hotspots to debut back when donuts were at peak trendiness. You may have even spotted them on Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives. They sell out quickly, so it’s best to make your visit earlier in the day.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or order takeout and delivery via Uber Eats.
Dandee Donut Factory
For those craving donuts of the old-fashioned variety, Dandee Donuts is the place to be. The menu features over 50 different varieties spanning classic flavors like Bavarian Cream, Glazed Cruller, and Strawberry Dipped with Sprinkles. There’s also a full diner menu if you’re looking for something a little savory to complement your sweet.
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout online, or get delivery via Uber Eats.