In spite of the nearly 10 million acres of farmland in the state, South Florida farmers markets have this weird habit of selling produce and other products from way outside the Sunshine State. While the farmers market scene has exploded over the past decade—nearly every neighborhood has its own iteration—not all live up to name. Sure, there’s fresh produce, prepared foods, handmade goods, and cute little house plants for sale by local vendors in a nice, strollable setting. But if you actually want to buy meat and produce grown on a local farm, you need to check out the following places. From fresh honey and homemade cheeses to fresh-caught seafood and free-range eggs, here are the 14 farmers markets where you’ll find some of the best locally grown goods in the game.

Redland Market Village Farmers Market Redland

Set on 27-acres, you’ll find fresh fruits, vegetables, spices, lentils, and more all from farms within mere miles of this location. With a constant rotation of seasonal goods, it’s easy to be sure you’re getting the freshest produce possible. Chuy’s Produce is one of the many vendors that sells locally grown goods. There’s also lots of homemade cheese, fresh honey, and even a full-fledged fish market that sells locally caught fish, shrimp, crab, and lobster. The vendors here love to answer questions and provide plenty of inspo for how to use their goods in your own kitchen and this market is open both Saturdays and Sundays.

Yellow Green Farmers Market Hollywood

Perhaps one of the largest and most popular farmers markets in South Florida, Yellow Green Farmers Market boasts nearly 250 vendors who sell produce, pantry goods, skincare, prepared foods, jams, houseplants, loads of crystals, and more every Saturday and Sunday. If you’re looking for local produce, check out Maria Corona Produce, which sells a variety of fruits and veggies grown in Homestead. A full shopping and eating experience—make sure to check out the woodfired meats at South American-style barbecue stand Llanera Carne en Vara—it’s easy to spend an entire day walking through this market that regularly features live entertainment.

Marando Farms & Ranch Davie

Family-owned and -operated, Marando Farms & Ranch is as local as it gets. Stop by this farmers market all year round, and every day except Wednesdays to get your fill of fresh produce grown onsite. You’ll find a plethora of baskets and crates filled to the brim with tomatoes, greens, onions, starfruit, watermelon, citrus, and more. Plus there’s a refrigerated section with raw milk, fresh coconut water, hummus, pickles, yogurts, and other treats. Looking for eggs? There are plenty, as this market is also home to tons of friendly chickens who lay organic eggs regularly.

Coconut Creek Hometown Market Coconut Creek

Taking place on the first and third Saturday of each month from October to April, here you’ll find local vendors with an array of baked goods, snacks, cheese, prepared foods, produce (go to 44 Produce for local stuff), coffee, dog treats, and crafts. Make sure to take advantage of the free parking right off Sample Road.

Vizcaya Village Farmers Market Coconut Grove

Part of the Urban Oasis Project, this market is open every Sunday 9 am to 2 pm with 30+ vendors selling their own local produce, jams and jellies, baked goods, orchids, and handcrafted trinkets. Visitors also get the chance to tour the historic Vizcaya Village for free.

Green Market Pompano Beach Pompano Beach

Over 50 vendors gather here on the second and fourth Saturday of the month selling coffee, locally grown produce from the Patricia Davis Community Garden, plants, cheese, freshly baked breads, and more. Taking place at the area’s Cultural Center, this market also features a rotation of activities including free yoga, dance lessons, visits from Santa, and children’s crafts—just to name a few.

Miami Lakes Farmers Market Miami Lakes

Every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, the Miami Lakes Farmers Market takes over Main Street in this quaint residential neighborhood. Head here for fresh produce (check out the Bello Family Farm from Homestead), artisan goods, soaps, baked treats, juices, and more.

Coconut Grove Organic Market Coconut Grove

Stroll through Coconut Grove on a Saturday and you’re bound to stumble upon this organic farmers market. Home to tons of local produce (and some exotic selections that are carefully selected from around the world), it’s a hotspot for those looking to stock up. Be sure to check out Glaser Organic Farms for its impressive selection of seasonal tropical fruits. This market also features several vendors who serve freshly prepared raw foods ranging from pizzas to veggie-filled sushi to pies, ice cream, sauces, and more. It's all vegan and full of nutrition and flavor.

Southwest Ranches Community Farmers Market Southwest Ranches

Every Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm, Southwest Meadows Sanctuary Preserve hosts a farmers market with fruits, veggies, cheese, cakes, teas, honey, and farm fresh eggs—all of which come from farms in the area. If you’re worried about the rising price of eggs, you can buy your own chickens here, so you’ll always have eggs at home.

Lauderdale By-the-Sea Farmers Market Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

Running from December to May, this seaside Sunday market is filled with local produce, fresh honey, pet treats, artisan foods, barbecue, olive oil, and family friendly entertainment. Over 25 tents are lined up throughout El Prado Park just steps away from the ocean.

Lincoln Road Farmers Market South Beach

One of the longest running markets in South Florida, this farmers market happens every Sunday along Lincoln Road. You’ll find plenty of fruits and vegetables from vendors like Fresh Organics and More (which also has great locally-grown seasonal tropical fruits), baked goods, ceviche, honey, antique furniture, empanadas, jewelry, and more. Plus, you’re on Lincoln Road, so the people watching is a fun added bonus.

Pinecrest Gardens Farmers Market Pinecrest

A market that’s hyper-focused on supporting local businesses and sustainable farming, this one happens every Sunday year round at just off Red Road in Pinecrest. It features tons of produce options, homemade sauces, barbecue, microgreens, kettle corn, nuts, and more.

Sunshine Market Co. Kendall

Fresh veggies, conch, specialty mushrooms, baked goods, jewelry, skincare, soaps, candles, salsas—they’ve really got it all at Sunshine Market Co., down in the heart of Kendall. Labeled as a market ‘by vendors for vendors’ this one takes place every Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.

Surfside Farmers Market Surfside

Local goods with a side of beachfront yoga is what visitors to this farmers market will find. From vegetables to vanilla extract and fresh arepas filled to the brim with avocado, cheese, and meats, there’s plenty to find while making your way through the Surfside Farmers Market. It’s a great spot to hang out and have lunch as many of the vendors sell delicious ready to eat handheld food—so, make time to stay a while. If you’re here for the produce, check out the Fruits n’ Cahoots booth.