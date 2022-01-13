The 15 Best Italian Restaurants in Miami Right Now

Decent Italian restaurants are kind of like Instagram influencers in Miami—they’re oblivious to the 1,000 other people doing the exact same thing, and wholeheartedly believe they’re worth a lot more money than they are. Of course, unlike Instagram influencers, some local Italian restaurants actually are a big deal, and deserve to be recognized for towering over the above-average masses.

Several area heavy-hitters have sadly shuttered, fallen by the wayside, or temporarily closed over the past few tumultuous years—namely Cibo Wine Bar, Sylvano Miami Beach, and Spaso in Coconut Grove—but a fleet of newcomers like Osteria Morini, Luca Osteria, and Mi’Talia have kept South Florida on the cutting edge of all things calamari. So when you’re trying to decide where to go for rich sauces, fresh seafood, housemade pasta, and unbeatable ambience, these are the best bets for Italian cuisine in Miami.