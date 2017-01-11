Miami's 10 Best Neighborhoods for Eating, Ranked

9. Wynwood

Essential restaurants: Wynwood Kitchen and Bar, Coyo, Pancho’s, Wynwood Diner, Panther Coffee, Alter, Kyu, Beaker and Gray

Thankfully, it seems the panic over possibly-virus-carrying mosquitos is over. Which means we can all return to Wynwood and eat under rotating murals of stuff we really don’t understand. The stalwart here will always be Wynwood Kitchen & Bar, but if you don’t need the walls to make your meal, there’s plenty more to choose from. For fast-casual, you’d be hard pressed to beat the tacos at Coyo, except for maybe the ones served out of an old Mercury Commuter at Pancho. Some of the best breakfast food in the city is here too, whether you like it quick at Panther Coffee, or more elaborate at Wynwood Diner. Last year’s culinary darling also came from Wynwood, with Brad Kilgore’s Alter. And this year has seen some solid additions with Beaker and Gray and Kyu. Wynwood might not have the variety that some other, more-established areas do, but if you’ve got visitors in town and want to avoid the Beach, it’s still a top destination.