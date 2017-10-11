Miami's Best Pizza Joints

CRUST Miami River The perfect place for a cheap date or group dinner

Like a cocaine smuggler's boat in the the 1980s, the wave of development is slowly making its way down the Miami River, and the folks behind Crust are in way ahead of it. The husband and wife team who opened one of Miami’s best new restaurants of 2015 are not only making homemade Italian-style pies, like ones with sirloin tips, mushrooms, and caramelized onions... but they're doing it for actually-reasonable prices, AND delivering to Downtown and Brickell, where these kind of pies would normally cost 30% more.

Steve's Pizza North Miami The locals’ legend that’s still as good as anywhere

Wood-burning pizza ovens are great. Brick-oven pizza? Fantastic. But you need exactly none of that to still be named the best pizzeria in Florida. What you do need, however, is a classic New York-style crust and fresh ingredients, plus reliable, friendly service for decades. Steve's is such a Miami institution that it is THE spot Dade lifers talk about when the subject of best pizza comes up. That, and eating challenges.

Apizza Kendall Brooklyn-style pizzas for one

There might be no "I" in team, but there are two in "Miami," which sums up the denizens of our city pretty damn well. And the guys behind Apizza get it. Not only do they serve up crispy pizzas out of wood burning ovens, they do them all in individual sizes. Which means no sharing, no compromising, and no having to consider anybody else, ever. If that doesn't scream Miami, nothing does.

Blocks Pizza Deli South Beach The Beach’s best slices, fresh baked to order

Never heard of it? That's a damn shame, and that also means you didn't read our groundbreaking ranking of all 16 slice spots in South Beach. Block's was rated No. 1, mostly because they use all-organic ingredients atop fresh-made whole wheat sourdough crust, with a rich marinara, fresh basil, and grated mozzarella, and leave it unbaked until you order, which means it's the rare SoBe slice that hasn't been sitting out since lunch... and actually tastes like fresh pizza.

Primo Pizza SoFi The best slices South of Fifth

Even though it's got a monopoly on the SoFi slice market -- and could probably have lines out the door by cooking up a bunch of Totino's -- the crew behind this staple takes pride in their product, and serves not only the best slice south of Fifth, but quite possibly the best slice in the city. And while its Midtown outpost didn't fare nearly as well, it wasn't because the pizza was lacking.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Menin Hospitality

Pizza Bar South Beach Slices the size of your head, with equally gigantic flavor

In the "pizza slice the size of your head" wars, Miami's battle has long been won by Casola's. And while it's definitely a place to put on your Miami food bucket list, the best mega-slice in the city is actually at Pizza Bar, where the greasy, gooey, garlicky goodness of this giant slice tastes just as delicious for lunch on a Monday as it does for a very late 5am dinner on a Saturday.

Lucali Miami Beach Romantic date spot with 22-inches of basil-covered perfection

Unlike every guy you see at the front of a club line, Lucali actually IS a big deal in New York, and Miamians actually care. Mark Iacono's Brooklyn pizza palace landed in Sunset Harbour a few years ago and has topped many a local's best pizza lists, with its massive 22in pies, fresh-made mozzarella, and an entire basil plant on every pie. Yeah, the pizza costs a little more than one might expect, but for a restaurant meal in Miami, it's still one hell of a deal.

Stanzione 87 Brickell The most authentic Neapolitan pizza in the city

Here's a fun way to deal with Brickell traffic: when your car is inexplicably stopped so Brickell City Centre can lift up an outhouse, get out of your car and run into this place, order an all-imported Neapolitan pie, watch it get cooked in 57 seconds, and the enjoy all its hot crusted, gooey-mozzarella incredibleness before that dude with the stop sign gets out of the way.

Giotto Maestro della Pizza Miami Beach As close to Italy as you’re getting on West Avenue

If your Italian’s a little rusty, this place's name means “Master of the Pizza.” Ask any Italian, and he’ll tell you this guy’s the real deal. In addition to specialty Neapolitan pies, he's serving up this star-shaped pie with triangular pockets of ricotta, mozz, pepperoni & tomato sauce.

La Locanda South Beach The hole in the wall with cheap wine where Italians send you for pizza

Though often hidden in the shadows of its better-known next-door neighbor Fratelli La Bufala, La Locanda is baking up the same brand of thin-crust, straight-from-Italy pies but with stuff you haven’t seen on pizza anywhere else, like hot dogs and sunny-side-up eggs.

Andiamo Little Haiti An old tire store now plating the best creative pizzas in Miami

This Biscayne corridor pioneer has a huge range of specialty combos, from pesto chicken to Tuscan tuna, to the seven-veggie Ratatouille. Plus, you can sit outside and see where Eugene Robinson got arrested right before Super Bowl XXXVIII!

Antico Pizza Napoletana South Beach Pizza from a celebrity chef that’s as good as its reputation

Atlanta sensation Giovanni DiPalma is doing his part to bring the neighborhood around 10th street back. His contribution is an open, airy Italian market where chefs toss pizzas in the 900-degree oven just feet from the tables. This makes waiting for your pizza as much of a part of the experience as eating it, which might help you stomach the $20 price tag for a cheese pie. If you can get past that, the ingredients -- all imported from Italy -- make for some of the best pizza in Miami. And it’s the odd spot from a celebrity chef that’s living up to the hype.

O Munaciello MiMo Black crust pizza that’s not even burnt

This spot smack in the middle of a flashing-neon stretch of Biscayne Blvd. feels like someone dropped a Mediterranean seaside pizza place in MiMo. The Italian seascapes painted on the ceiling definitely add to that vibe, but the authenticity of the food here is what clinches it. If you feel like delving from the traditional margherita, try the black dough pizza. It’s infused with vegetable carbon, and while we can’t confirm if it lives up to its claim of being easier to digest, we can confirm it’s surprisingly delicious.

Ironside Pizza Little River A BYOB gem tucked away in an unexpected location

If you haven’t been up to New River -- the little artsy enclave of between Little Haiti an MiMo -- Ironside Pizza is your perfect excuse. Here you can relax outside (with your own wine) and enjoy wood-fired Neapolitan pizza topped with fresh, imported meats and Italian cheese. Your go-to to enjoy in the courtyard is the regina with cherry tomato, arugula, parmigiano, prosciutto crudo, and mozzarella.

Pizza Tropical Wynwood The best pizza to pair with some of Miami’s best cocktails

Though the name might sound a little like your favorite fast-casual chicken joint, this is actually the name of the pizza window at Gramps. And though you might think it’s the quintessential spot that only tastes great after a few cocktails, it’s just as good stone sober as it is late-night. If you’re a fan of the non-traditional, go for the Hawaiiana, topped with pepperoni and grilled, caramelized, and diced pineapple. If not, the traditional square cheese slices pair perfectly with any beer Gramps has on draft.