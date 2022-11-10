The Best Restaurants in Miami for Large Groups

Big, festive Greek restaurants are always a good move for groups, because where else are you going to watch people smash plates on the ground for sheer enjoyment? But Santorini legitimately feels like eating on a generous family’s back terrace somewhere in the Greek islands, where the owners circulate from table to table ensuring every group feels welcome. The portions are so enormous, finishing one by yourself is nearly impossible, and it’s not a case of quantity over quality, either. The grilled meats, lobster, and mezzes are as good as anywhere in Miami, and it’s rare you don’t leave with enough for lunch the next day.