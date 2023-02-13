The 12 Best Places to Eat Alone in Miami

Breweries seem like an inherently good place to dine alone, where you can chop it up with the beertender over 9% IPAs and a pretzel. But the intimate confines of Offsite make it especially inviting for eating by yourself, a little like a hoppy version of Boia De with corn dogs. The food is no brew master’s afterthought, as Offsite boasts a menu from the same brain that birthed Taquiza. The house-made hot dogs can be covered in the same maize that made Taquiza’s tacos famous, creating the best corn dog on the planet in the process. You can even opt for caviar service if you’re self-spoiling, or dig into the fried chicken sandwich that some say is the best in the city.