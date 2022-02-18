Where to Eat in Ft. Lauderdale Right Now
Greek mezzes by the sea, overstuffed hoagies, buzzy steakhouses, and a strip mall hotspot.
Often overlooked by neighboring Miami, Fort Lauderdale is a dining mecca all on its own, with everything from stunning beachside bistros to quirky spots lurking in unexpected shopping plazas and serving up some of the city’s finest eats. Perfect for drinks with friends, big time celebrations, or just a casual Tuesday, there are delicious destinations for every occasion.
From trendy Greek mezzes to sushi on a gondola, here are 11 standout restaurants in Fort Lauderdale.
Cafe Martorano
When you pull up to a strip mall with a parking lot full of flashy, expensive cars, you know you’re in the right place. Inside you’ll find chef-owner Steve Martorano not only cranking out Italian classics—Carbonara, Meatball Salad, Chicken Parm—with Philadelphia flair while deejaying in the restaurant’s open kitchen. It’s always a party and everyone’s family at the often star-studded hotspot.
LaSpada's Original Hoagies
Coined the “best damn hoagie in town,” this spot is home to hearty sandwiches and South Florida’s famous #meatblanket, an extra layer of meat tacked on top of the assembly to keep the heaping pile of toppings secure. Opt for the Monster, made with turkey, ham, and roast beef. There’s often a line, but—trust—it’s worth it.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via Toast.
No Man’s Land
This intimate drinking den evokes a playful mood right off the bat with an animated Zoltar fortune telling machine and a hallway decorated in flash tattoos. Dubbed a cocktail parlor and kitchen, No Man’s Land shakes up inventive cocktails like the Miami Beet, made with gin, beet syrup, apple juice and aquafaba, alongside inspired dishes like the Foie Gras Old Fashioned, a bourbon-cured terrine with Luxardo gastrique, Angostura mascarpone, and toasted brioche.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Steak 954
Located at the posh W Fort Lauderdale hotel, this is the go-to for a surf n’ turf night on the town. Make your way past the massive jellyfish tank to the outdoor patio where sandy beach views await. Expect all the greats like a raw bar tower, caviar selections, and a lengthy list of Wagyu cuts. For those looking for something a bit different, go for the 954 Cheesesteak made with American Wagyu and truffle Cheez Whiz on a freshly baked brioche roll, all accompanied by Laurent Perrier Brut.
Casa Sensei
Located right on the Himmarshee Canal, guests have the option to dine indoors, outdoors, or on their very own private gondola while noshing on Pan-Asian cuisine with Latin accents. The broad menu includes everything from dim sum and pan fried noodles to unexpected maki rolls like the Shogun, made with spicy tuna, Wagyu beef, cilantro, red onion, and a touch of kimchi sauce.
Lona Cocina Tequileria
This colorful, oceanfront escape inside the Westin Fort Lauderdale stocks a menu of flavorful Mexican dishes like Guacamole with Lump Crab, Brisket Quesadillas, and Pork Belly Tacos. Take advantage of Lona’s daily deals like $5 Taco & Tequila Tuesdays, half-off cocktails for ladies on Wednesdays, and bottomless brunch on Sundays.
The Foxy Brown
It all started with a patty melt and a milkshake, but these days the Foxy Brown is known for its indulgent brunch and belly-warming dinners. Dishes like Beefaroni made with a house-braised short rib ragout and local ricotta, Mabel’s Chicken featuring chicken thighs, housemade spaetzle, banger sausage, and creamy herb pan gravy, and a Banana Bread Grilled Cheese spread with Nutella and ricotta that keeps guests coming back for more.
Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar
Fun, casual Mexican fare is the name of the game here, with Margaritas that are just as lively as the atmosphere. Sip on the Black Diamond (made with Maestro Dobel Diamante, black cherry purée, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, blackberries, and black sea salt) while munching on Carne Asada Tacos and $3 happy hour appetizers from 4 to 7 pm every single day.
Burlock Coast
Fancy a seafood fest? Burlock Coast makes it simple with dishes like Steamed Mussels with coconut milk, ginger, and a sambal broth, Old Bay and Butter Red Shrimp, and Roasted Cobia served with gigante beans, pancetta, preserved Meyer lemon, and Calabrese peppers. No matter what you’re ordering, it’s bound to pair well with something off the rum-focused cocktail menu, and if you’re looking for an extra special experience, book the Rum Room.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Salt7
Salt7 recently expanded from Delray to Fort Lauderdale, bringing its high energy club vibes to Las Olas. Named after the seven salts used to season meat, this menu by Hell’s Kitchen champ chef Paul Neidermann features dishes prepared with bright flavors like Short Rib Pappardelle with lemon mascarpone, Orange and Rosemary Roast Chicken, and a list of classic steakhouse sides cheekily called “Arm Candy.”
Thasos
Escape to Greece without ever leaving South Florida at Thasos. Bright and spacious, this local favorite combines traditional Mediterranean food with live music and dancing multiple nights a week. Easy to share, family-style dishes include an array of mezzes and dips plus Whole Branzino, Lamb Chops, and Seafood Risotto. And they offer complimentary valet, to boot.