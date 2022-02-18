Where to Eat in Ft. Lauderdale Right Now

Often overlooked by neighboring Miami, Fort Lauderdale is a dining mecca all on its own, with everything from stunning beachside bistros to quirky spots lurking in unexpected shopping plazas and serving up some of the city’s finest eats. Perfect for drinks with friends, big time celebrations, or just a casual Tuesday, there are delicious destinations for every occasion.

From trendy Greek mezzes to sushi on a gondola, here are 11 standout restaurants in Fort Lauderdale.