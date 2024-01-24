The Miami Restaurants You Need to Eat at This Year

Wynwood Restaurants

Wynwood

Brad Kilgore jumps on the Itameshi trend at his new spot at Oasis, where Japanese and Italian cuisines join forces in an axis of deliciousness. The chef merges the flavors seamlessly in dishes like a chicken parm katsu sando with a caper kewpie aioli and truffle udon carbonara with jidori egg yolk and black truffle. Other intriguing offerings include gyoza en brodo, caramelized sesame meatballs, and bolognese made with San Marzano tomatoes and soy sauce. If you just want sushi, Oise does that beautifully as well, though your nigiri platter may come topped with roasted red peppers as an ode to all things Italian.

How to book: Via Resy

Wynwood

Rishtedar feels a little like those Christmas light wonderland Indian restaurants you find tucked into walk-up apartment buildings in New York—except this one has plenty of space. The two-story Santiago import is a fun, energizing place that throws regular Bollywood nights and dance classes to keep things interesting. But they could do none of that and still lay claim as one of the best Indian restaurants in Florida. The menu boasts inventive dishes like lobster masala, tandoori scallops, and soft shell Florida crab curry. Non-seafood lovers will find plenty to satisfy as well—and while this restaurant is happy to play the hits, do yourself a favor and order something you’ve never tried before.

How to book: Via OpenTable

Wynwood

The fragrant aroma you smell coming from behind the hedges as you cross NW 20th Street into Wynwood comes courtesy of Lira Beirut, a little Lebanese restaurant that’s gained a huge following in just a short time. That’s due in large part to its exquisitely seasoned meats, which pack more flavor into kafta and shish tawouk than any other restaurant of its kind. Prices are reasonable and the wine list is unusual, so you’ll always leave feeling satisfied the experience was worth the cost.

How to book: Via OpenTable

Wynwood

As the name might imply, everything about Log channels fire. The decor brings to mind a warm mountain chalet, where a central fireplace glows with “logs” amid warm wooden accent walls. Kick off with a cocktail like the light and subtly sweet Log 75 or the creamy and citrusy Naked Passion-Rita before delving into some of Log’s smoky, shareable plates. A good place to start is the kampachi crudo, served with crispy potatoes and pickled pineapple. Or opt for the crispy and savory oyster mushroom with beans puree and confit. Of course, you’re here for the fire, so go all in with the 10-ounce skirt steak with smoky notes that pair perfectly with the housemade salsa verde.

How to book: Via OpenTable

Wynwood

If your crew is looking for a new happy hour spot, score some serious cool points by suggesting Casa Ya’ax, an indoor-outdoor Mexican place in Wynwood. The airy decor lends itself ideally to the selection of south-of-the-border-inspired cocktails, like the tropical smoky Aku Mal made with mezcal and corn liqueur. The food works well for happy hour too, where you can nosh on the sikil pak dip, a Yucatan-inspired pumpkin seed puree. Or try white corn hominy hummus, an inventive blend of flavors from the old and new world.

How to book: Via Resy

Wynwood

The former chef from Mandolin now has a secluded garden along NW 24th Street, plating Aegean specialties good enough to earn the place a Michelin Bib Gourmand. DOYA is one of Miami’s most romantic restaurants not just because of its dreamy, twinkling garden setting. It’s also because eating here is a sharable exploration, where dishes with names like turkey pastrami hummus and pacanga pie entice you to discover what’s next. DOYA’s dips stand above any Mediterranean eatery in Miami, with a red-pepper based muhammara that’ll have you begging for the recipe as you leave.

How to book: Via OpenTable