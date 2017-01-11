Food & Drink

The Best South Florida Restaurants Outside of Miami

By Published On 09/13/2016 By Published On 09/13/2016
Būccan
Būccan

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

People who say you can live in Miami without a car are almost as delusional as Gator fans after a big win over Presbyterian College (an actual team on the 2016 schedule). Sure, you might be able to navigate a neighborhood or two using the Metromover and Lyft, but if you really want to experience all that our great region has to offer, walking is out of the question. Case in point: some of the best restaurants you’ll ever go to are within a couple hours’ drive of the Magic City. So whether you live in the 561, 954, 239, or the Keys, or just like to go there to escape Miami, here are a dozen restaurants that are as good -- if not better -- than anything you'll find in Dade.

Related

related

Miami's Best Seafood Restaurants

related

Miami's Hidden Waterside Restaurants You Didn't Know Existed

related

We Uncovered the Best Secret Menu Items in Miami

related

Miami's Best Seafood Restaurants
Jardin
Jardin

Jardin

West Palm Beach

Clematis St isn’t exactly known as a culinary nirvana -- unless your definition of “culinary nirvana” involves pizza slices and tacos. But this relatively new spot from a couple of married chef/owners is aiming to change all that. Jardin brings stuff you’ve probably never seen -- like deep-fried hummus and gator grits (exactly what they sound like), and puts it in a busy, chic space with an open kitchen and a craft-cocktail stocked bar. It’s the best example of modern cuisine in West Palm, and an oasis of creative plates for young professionals in PBC.

Ario

Marco Island

Forget the shells along the sand in one of America’s best destinations for couples. The real hidden treasure is this steak and seafood joint on the bottom floor of the Marco Island Marriott. Here, chefs combine local seafood like nori-seared ahi tuna with steaks from the on-premises dry-aging room, then sprinkle the menu with creations like foie gras torchon. Throw in a staggeringly impressive wine list and a décor that’s part '50s living room, part glass-walled penthouse, and you may well have the best restaurant in southwest Florida.

Būccan
Būccan

Buccan

Palm Beach

The fresh, local ingredient movement isn’t just for eco-conscious millennials in big cities. Old money is in on it, too, as best demonstrated in this Palm Beach restaurant. Though the crowd here ranges from the ultra-wealthy who have houses nearby to young professionals from other parts of PBC, the food is decidedly urban. Shared plates like Swiss chard gnocchi and brisket “Reuben” pizza dominate the menu, with larger plates like U8 shrimp scampi on grilled bread making appearances. It’s a young- feeling restaurant in a more mature area, bringing a definite Miami feel to Palm Beach.

nine one five

Key West

Getting seafood in Key West can be dicey, since even Irish Kevin’s claims to have stuff “caught fresh that day.” But this fine-dining spot in an old house on Duval not only lives up to that claim, it does it better than anyone on the island. The lobster ravioli uses a light tomato sauce, so you can enjoy it and still have room for the grilled octopus, which brings one of the biggest tentacles you’ll ever see. The meats are done impeccably, too, including a Kobe beef Bolognese pappardelle, chipotle pork tacos, and a Florida grass-fed burger, all of which will have you completely forgetting you’re eating dinner mere steps from bars with refillable plastic cups and Jimmy Buffett on repeat.

Food Shack Restaurant
Food Shack Restaurant

Little Moir's Food Shack

Jupiter

Anyone who’s ever set foot in northern Palm Beach County -- even just to pay a parking ticket -- knows about this locals’ favorite tucked into a nondescript Jupiter strip mall. The feel is unmistakably hipster, with hand-written paper menus and a funky, multi-colored décor. But it’s not ironic, it’s the opposite -- an authentic neighborhood gathering spot for Jupiterians. The food’s chock-full of inventive twists on Florida staples, like the chimichurri-seared sea scallops and a daily fish crusted with boniato, habanero, and coconut. And the menu is changing almost as often as the bands who play there. But that doesn’t keep locals and seasonal residents from packing this place pretty much year-round.

4 Rivers Smokehouse
Courtesy of 4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Coral Springs

Miami’s best barbecue restaurants are officially on notice. The Winter Park BBQ joint that made that Orlando suburb one of America’s best small food cities -- and was also named the best BBQ in Florida by some serious experts  -- opened its first SoFla outpost in Coral Springs this September. The pitmaster here has cooked at the James Beard house, and seamlessly combines styles, with St. Louis ribs right next to an 18-hour hickory-smoked Texas brisket, and does it all without raising the ire of any barbecue traditionalists. For Miamians who’ve fled to the 954 but still miss a good Cuban, it’s even got a smokehouse version, with smoked pork and ham added to the traditional mustard, mayo, pickles, and cheese.

related

The 12 Tacos in Miami We Can't Stop Eating

related

Miami's Hidden Waterside Restaurants You Didn't Know Existed
Kuro
Courtesy of Kuro

Kuro

Hollywood

Imagine the fresh sushi and savory, smoky robata of Miami’s Zuma, but rather than staring out at some dude’s exorbitant yacht, you’re staring out at the state pool at the Seminole Hard Rock. That’s Kuro in a nutshell. An Asian fine-dining experience in Hollywood’s biggest hotel, Kuro is adorned with a chandelier bigger than some apartments, high ceilings, and plenty of crystal. The chefs have put together a menu that blows anything in Broward away, with a hamachi pepper sashimi and avocado toro tartare that even the most hardcore carnivore will appreciate. The highlight of all the main courses is the Chilean sea bass miso, but any of the grilled steaks from the robata grill will make a perfect anchor to a multi-course Asian feast.

Hardy Park Bistro

Ft. Lauderdale

It might not be the biggest restaurant on the list, but this tiny spot near Downtown Lauderdale packs more culinary punch per square foot than anywhere in South Florida. Chef Philip Darmon is no stranger to small spaces. He spent the better part of his career as the chef on yachts for the rich and famous, developing a cult following in South Florida that led him to open Hardy Park with his wife Jessica Rossitto. The menu’s perpetually in flux, so check the chalkboard daily, and order what looks best. But if you want to sample the tried & true staples that have made this place famous, get the HPB Burger with crispy onions and tomato chutney, or the hoisin-glazed duck breast.

Rocco's Tacos
Courtesy of Rocco's Tacos

Rocco's Tacos

Ft. Lauderdale (& other locations)

There may be no greater way to spend a Tuesday in South Florida than crushing AYCE tacos and washing them down with margaritas at Rocco’s. That’s because north of the County line, there’s a Rocco’s on every party street in SoFla, from Clematis in West Palm, to Atlantic Ave in Delray, to Las Olas in Ft. Lauderdale. No matter which one you’re visiting, you’re always guaranteed fresh, spicy guacamole and house-made tortillas, surrounding flame-broiled meats and grilled vegetables. So even on the off chance you didn’t go to Rocco’s to drink, the meal's still worth making the trip.

Pierre's

Islamorada

Along the Overseas Highway, there's no shortage of restaurants serving fresh seafood complemented by sunset views. There’s also no shortage of places that have tables that stick to your arm, and mumbling locals who look like they’ve been there since 1974. For Keys seafood and a sunset experience in a tranquil, island-paradise setting, no place in Monroe County beats Pierre’s. The restaurant is set in an old plantation house at the Morada Bay resort, complete with a teak-wood bar downstairs with open-air access to the resort’s private beach. Upstairs you’ll find the requisite collection of daily caught seafood, plus a 16oz cowboy steak, ceviche, and the chef’s most prized creation, the seafood curry.

Cafe Boulud Palm Beach
Cafe Boulud Palm Beach

Café Boulud

Palm Beach

Perhaps you recognize Daniel Boulud’s name -- or rather his initials -- as the “DB” in DB Bistro Moderne in Miami. His Palm Beach outpost is the same world-class dining experience, in a totally different setting. Here you’ll dine alfresco in a Mediterranean courtyard adorned with fountains and perfectly manicured hedges. The menu is long on simple, fresh seafood and hearty meats like the bacon-crusted pork chop and dry-aged NY strip. And don’t let the location near Worth Ave scare you away: Café Boulud also has a Sunday-Thursday prix fixe for $48 where you can enjoy the best restaurant in Palm Beach without having to own a house there.

Captain Charlie's Reef Grill

Juno Beach

If South Florida is known for two things, it’s great seafood and even greater scam artists. Shockingly, sometimes those two things converge in the form of restaurants that charge $39 for a piece of "Chilean sea bass" that is, in fact, farm-raised tilapia. This will never, ever happen to you at Captain Charlie's, one of the freshest, most trusted seafood restaurants in the state. Locals have been coming here for decades for simple seafood that is always the fresh catch it claims to be. The wait for a table can be painful (they don’t take reservations), but always worth it. And the prices at Captain Charlie’s are a fraction of what you might pay a couple of counties south, for seafood that’s a fraction of the quality.

Sign up here for our daily Miami email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Matt Meltzer is a Miami-based staff writer with Thrillist. See pics of all the great food around South Florida on his Instagram @meltrez1.

1. Jardin 330 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Food-wise, Clematis Street isn't known for much more than pizza slices and tacos, making Jardin the odd man out; it serves up inventive cuisine you've probably never even tried before, from deep-fried hummus to gator grits. The married couple who head up this buzzy spot attempt (and successfully, we might add) to bring West Palm modern cuisine that pushes culinary boundaries. It's a chic space with an open kitchen and a bar stocked with craft cocktails -- and an oasis of creative dishes for young professionals in PBC.

2. Ario 400 S Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL 34145

Situated in one of America’s best destinations for couples is this swanky surf and turf spot on the bottom floor of the Marco Island Marriott. The menu here is split between local seafood, such as nori-seared ahi tuna, and steaks from Ario's on-site dry aging room, with a few creations like foie gras torchon sprinkled in, too. Its elegant dishes and eccentric décor, which is part '50s living room, part glass-walled penthouse, arguably makes Ario the best restaurant in southwest Florida.

3. Buccan 350 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480 (Palm Beaches)

The crowd at this chic Palm Beach eatery draws a crowd that ranges from the ultra-wealthy who have houses nearby to young professionals from other parts of PBC. Wherever you fit on that spectrum, you'll no-doubt enjoy Buccan's shared plates like swiss chard gnocchi and brisket “Rueben” pizza, plus larger dishes like U8 shrimp scampi on grilled bread. The vibe here is definitively young and hip, which contrasts with the mature surrounding area and brings a Miami feel to Palm Beach.

4. Nine One Five 915 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040

Finding top-notch seafood in Key West isn't always easy, but this fine dining spot in an old Victorian house on Duval does it better than anyone on the island. The lobster ravioli is a wise choice and uses a light tomato sauce, leaving room for you to try the humongous tentacle that comes with the grilled octopus. The meats are done to perfection, too, including a Kobe beef Bolognese pappardelle, chipotle pork tacos, and a Florida grass-fed burger. With food this impeccable, you'll forget you're eating just steps from bars with refillable plastic cups and Jimmy Buffett blasting.

5. Little Moir's Food Shack Jupiter Square, 103 US-1 D3, Jupiter, FL 33477

If you've ever stepped foot in northern Palm Beach County, you probably know that this strip-mall spot is adored by Jupiterians for its inventive takes on Florida staples and funky seafood-shack decor. You'll find dishes like chimichurri-seared sea scallops and a daily fish crusted with boniato, habanero, and coconut on the menu, which changes almost as often as the bands who perform there. No matter the time of year, though, you'll find this friendly joint buzzing with locals.

6. 4 Rivers Smokehouse 2660 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065

The BBQ joint that helped turn Winter Park into one of America’s best small food cities has a South Florida outpost in Coral Springs, too. The barbecue at 4 Rivers encompasses most regional styles in America perfectly, from St. Louis ribs to an 18-hour hickory-smoked Texas brisket. And it even throws in a South Florida twist with its Smokehouse Cuban sandwich, made with smoked pork and ham added to the traditional mustard, mayo, pickles, and cheese.

7. Kuro 1 Seminole Wy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314 (Fort Lauderdale)

Located in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, Kuro is a true success. The fish is up there with any yacht-up restaurant on the Miami River that may or may not rhyme with "puma," and the decor is as opulent as you'd find in any international casino.

8. Hardy Park Bistro 21 SW 7th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 (Fort Lauderdale)

This tiny, stylish restaurant near downtown Ft. Lauderdale is headed up by Chef Philip Darmon, who spent a solid chunk of his career cooking on yachts for the rich and famous. It helped him garner a cult following in South Florida, ultimately leading to the opening of his sophisticated Hardy Park. The menu here is constantly changing, so you'll have to check the chalkboard daily, but if you want to sample the staples that have made this place famous, go for the HPB Burger with crispy onions and tomato chutney, or the hoisin-glazed duck breast.

9. Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar 1313 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 (Fort Lauderdale)

An authentic, made on-site Mexican experience is what you're going to get from this eatery: 225 varieties of tequila are poured with a house sour mix, and genuine Mexican eats are served up, like the chimichanga nationale -- a house-made tortilla stuffed with spicy chicken, red onion, chihuahua cheese, spicy white rice, black beans and salsas.

10. Pierre's 81600 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036

For fresh Keys seafood and a breathtaking sunset in a tranquil, island paradise setting (we can practically hear you saying, "ahhh"), Pierre's is the best of the best in Monroe County. Situated in an old plantation house at the Morada Bay resort, this spot is outfitted with a teak-wood bar downstairs and open-air access to the resort’s private beach. Upstairs, you’ll find its collection of daily-caught seafood, a 16oz cowboy steak, ceviche, and the chef’s favorite dish, the seafood curry.

11. Café Boulud 301 Australian Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480

From famed chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud comes the aptly named Café Boulud, where you’ll dine in a Mediterranean courtyard adorned with fountains and perfectly manicured hedges, while noshing on simple, fresh seafood and hearty meats like the bacon-crusted pork chop and dry-aged NY strip. Yes, it's located near Worth Ave, but fear not: it also has a reasonably priced Sunday-Thursday prix fixe menu, when you can enjoy the best restaurant in Palm Beach without having to own real estate there.

12. Captain Charlie's Reef Grill 12846 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Captain Charlie's is one of the freshest and most reliable seafood restaurants in Florida. Plenty of places claim to serve a "fresh catch," but this unassuming, friendly spot actually delivers, every time. Locals have flocked here for years to dig into simple, flavorful seafood dishes like sesame-crusted salmon and seafood curry with shrimp, mussels, bay scallops, and fish in a curry & coconut cream sauce. You might have to wait agonizingly long for a table thanks to the no-reservations policy, but it's more than worth it for the high-quality food at low prices.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Miami's Best New Restaurants of 2016
Best New Restaurants 2016

related

READ MORE
Meet Thrillist Miami's Best Chefs of 2016
Chef of the Year 2016

related

READ MORE
The Secret Miami Restaurants You Can Only Find in Gas Stations

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like