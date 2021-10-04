The 12 Best Steakhouses in Miami
From sceney South Beach standouts to old-school suburban chophouses.
Steakhouse dining is not dead. Sure, new organic, vegan, gluten-free, plant-based restaurants seem to pop up faster than Walgreens around these parts, but if you’re looking for a big cut of quality meat grilled by a master chef, we’re not lacking in options. Our city’s abundance of beefy emporiums creates a different problem, though: Which are actually great, and which are classic Miami hype? To our cholesterol’s detriment, we tried a bunch, and found the 11 absolute best steakhouses in Miami.
Christy's
Once upon a time, power-brokering and special-occasion steakhouse dining meant throwing on a sport coat and reserving a table at Christy's. But as the steakhouse model has evolved from stuffy to chic, so has this Coral Gables stalwart. It reopened this year with colorful art on the walls, a craft cocktail lounge in the front, and a no-jacket-required attitude. But don’t worry, the laid-back attitude didn’t extend to the menu. You’ll still find all the fantastic prime cuts you know and love, alongside an A-list selection of seafood and salads.
How to book: Reserve via Resy.
Cote
This Korean heavy-hitter’s New York outpost garnered itself a Michelin star just before the pandemic, and even if you don’t take your restaurant gospel from a tire maker, you’re sure to appreciate Cote. Servers tote finely marbled cuts of everything from Prime Ribeye to A5 Japanese Wagyu to your table, grill it right in front of you, and pair it with a collection of pickled veggies and other Asian-inflected sides. To experience it best, opt for the Butcher’s Feast, a platter spanning four different meats plus generous sides for a very reasonable $58. It’ll leave you full, but in a Keto kind of way.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.
LT Steak & Seafood
In the same way the Betsy Hotel’s distinct Florida Georgian architecture makes it a standout along Deco Drive, the food at LT makes it unlike any restaurant on South Beach’s touristy-ist promenade. The owners have given chef Laurent Tourondel free reign over the kitchen, where he’s added gems like Soy Wasabi Tuna Tartare and Cacio e Pepe to a stellar lineup of prime chophouse standards. Of course, it wouldn’t be a trip to the Betsy without one of their trademark Crab Cakes, the ideal way to begin your LT dinner alongside an order of Tourondel’s steamy Popovers.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.
Shula's
Because it’s stuck on a golf course in Miami Springs, sometimes people forget about this spot from the godfather of South Florida sports. But step inside Shula’s white wood- and pastel-strewn confines and you’ll remember why it was once the hottest steak destination in Miami. Start with Thick-cut Bacon and Blackened Sea Scallops, and move onto one of their simple-yet-elegant steaks, drizzling it with a little truffle black pepper and parmesan butter. Because it’s in the ‘burbs, the prices are a bit lower, too—and while we wouldn’t exactly call it budget dining, it’s definitely the city’s top steakhouse value.
How to reserve: Reserve via OpenTable.
PM Fish and Steak House
If you’ve talked to literally anyone who's been to Argentina, odds are they’ve blabbed to no end about the world-class steak dinner they enjoyed, complete with bountiful wine and maybe even a tango lesson, all for like $11. You won’t get quite that experience at PM, but its selection of steaks, rare wines, and rustic brick ranch vibes give it a genuine Argentine ambience. The meats are aged in-house, creating a savory, smoky flavor exclusive to the restaurant. Kick things off with an ocean fresh Ceviche, or the Char-grilled Provoleta Cheese—the most true-to-form dish on the steadfastly regional menu.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.
Los Fuegos
There’s nothing subtle about either Francis Mallmann or the Faena Hotel, so it only makes sense the two would join forces to create the most ornate steakhouse in the city. The lush, red- and leopard-print dining room provides an ideal setting from which to indulge in Argentine steaks teeming with smoky goodness. Mallman leans on his culinary expertise as much as he does the quality of the meat he curates, where offerings delve into Snapper a la Plancha, Roasted Cauliflower, and Eggplant Milanese. It’s a sceney steakhouse with food that lives up to the price tag and the go-to for carnivorous couples dressed to impress.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.
Sometimes it’s hard to argue with a classic, especially when said classic comes with stunning ocean views and front row seats right on the water. This old-school, white-coat chophouse isn’t exactly cutting edge, but the steaks, sandwiches, and salads hold their own against the swankiest of bottle service joints. With some of the best service in the city—not to mention the chance to watch cruise ships roll by as you enjoy your Filet-au-Poivre—dinner at Smith’s is a decidedly pleasant experience. An outdoor happy hour featuring cheap drinks and that same sunny panorama doesn’t hurt, either.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.
Stripsteak
Michael Mina manages to snag two spots on this list, thanks to his steakhouse in the Fontainebleau. So why go here instead of the Aventura outpost? Well, firstly, it won’t involve driving to Aventura. And second, the steak selection here is second to none, boasting the usual lineup of Moyer Farms Angus plus three cuts of Wagyu, A4 and A5 Miyazaki cuts, a 50-ounce Aussie Tomahawk, and a 32-ounce Bone-in Ribeye. In terms of pure top-of-the-line variety, this place can’t be beat.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.
Prime 112
Star-studded steakhouses are a big thing South of Fifth, and if you’re looking to dine among the beautiful people, figuring out which one is worth the money isn’t always so cut and dry. Let us make it easy for you: Go to Prime 112. This spot’s been dishing up prime steaks and truffle-sprinkled sides to A-listers longer than anyone in South Beach, with skilled servers who’ll make you feel just as important as the TikTok-er at the next table. Eating here is an experience, yes, and sometimes when you make a reservation you won’t sit for an hour. But that 60 minutes is easily forgotten by the time you get to that holy grail of desserts: the S’mores Pie.
How to book: Call 305-532-8112 to reserve.
EDGE Steak & Bar
Consistency is key, and over the decade EDGE has been in business, it’s delivered standout steaks marked by little deviation and much satisfaction. This longevity—in Miami terms, anyway—is due in large part to the workmanship of Aaron Brooks, who’s stayed put at the Four Seasons plating up Aussie Lamb, inventive desserts, and Creekstone Farms steaks that never disappoint. EDGE is also the lone steakhouse on this list dually responsible for one of Miami’s best burgers, making this an equally fantastic spot for lunch as it is for dinner.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.
Bourbon Steak
Though some might argue Michael Mina may have cannibalized himself by opening this and Stripsteak, the free Duck Fat Fries, an extensive menu of wood-grilled steaks (including Japanese and American Wagyu), and a famous Dry-aged Burger still make this easily one of the best chophouses in Greater Miami. The name isn't misleading, either—the six page-long bourbon list here is among the best in the city, sharing menu space with expertly blended barrel-aged cocktails and a daily happy hour that makes the whole boozy shebang accessible to just about everyone.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.
Red South Beach
Peter Vauthy is nothing if not resilient, as he refused to let onetime-hotspot Red die when its corporate structure fell apart. Partnering with a longtime regular, the chef opened this new location on South Pointe Drive, and kept the Certified Angus steak train chugging along. The new-and-improved Red maintains the original’s sweeping menu, truly offering something for everyone whether it’s Lobster fra Diavolo, Veal and Beef Bolognese, and Meatballs smothered in his signature Red Lead Sauce. That’s why Red doubles as one of the city’s top Italian joints too, but you’d be remiss to ignore the Dry-aged Bone-in Kansas City Strip’s or Prime Filet’s meaty calls.
How to book: Reserve via Opentable.