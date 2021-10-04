The 12 Best Steakhouses in Miami

Star-studded steakhouses are a big thing South of Fifth, and if you’re looking to dine among the beautiful people, figuring out which one is worth the money isn’t always so cut and dry. Let us make it easy for you: Go to Prime 112. This spot’s been dishing up prime steaks and truffle-sprinkled sides to A-listers longer than anyone in South Beach, with skilled servers who’ll make you feel just as important as the TikTok-er at the next table. Eating here is an experience, yes, and sometimes when you make a reservation you won’t sit for an hour. But that 60 minutes is easily forgotten by the time you get to that holy grail of desserts: the S’mores Pie.

How to book: Call 305-532-8112 to reserve.