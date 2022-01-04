The 17 Best Sushi Spots in Miami

Sure, Miami might be known for our bevvy of Latin cuisines and world-famous Cuban sandwiches. But is any meal more quintessentially “Miami” than sushi? It’s low carb. It’s expensive. And even people who prefer to enjoy their dinners out of a martini glass are more than happy to pick at a sashimi platter until the wee hours.

Case in point? Miami recently saw an onslaught of high-end omakase experiences land in our city. And while the Hidens, Nossas, and Sushis by Bou of the world are undoubtedly well and good, if you’re simply looking for a place to enjoy a delicious, light, and ocean-fresh meal, we’ve got plenty of those, too. Read on for the best sushi spots in Miami, from suburban strip mall outposts to buzzy South Beach scenester magnets.