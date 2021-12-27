The 18 Best Miami Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians

The word “Manna” refers to food from heaven. At Downtown’s Manna Life Food, heaven is nature, and its food is the result of nutrient-dense, organic produce and ingredients, which together create a type of body-fuel that puts your all-time favorite junk run to shame. Expect Life Bowls, where you can literally “eat the rainbow” with everything from coconut brown rice to acai pickles, plus superfood Arepas stuffed with avocado, hemp hearts, and three-bean salad, and a bevy of raw treats like Protein Bliss Balls and ice cream strewn with banana and maca fudge. Let’s just say if you’re not vegan, you probably will be after this meal.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.