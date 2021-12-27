The 18 Best Miami Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians
From casual (veggie) burger joints to upscale Japanese tasting menus.
Plant-based eating is a little like Facebook: Once your parents started getting into it, something had to change. And though we haven’t found a vegan restaurant that’s changed its name to “Meta” quite yet, there’s a lot more to going meat-free than throwing some Impossible burgers on the grill and convincing your neighbors it’s beef. Everything from greasy Chinese take-out to fine dining is hopping aboard the plant-based train now. And whether you’re looking for laid-back pizza or high-end omakase, one of these top South Florida restaurants for vegetarian and vegan food has you good and covered.
Planta Queen
Indulging in the salty, spicy, and freshly fried joys of Chinese food should not be reserved for carnivores. And so the folks behind vegan smash hit Planta opened this Asian offshoot, where Potato Truffle Dumplings, General Tso’s Cauliflower, vegan sushi and ramen, and Hot Korean Noodles make a meal from here as gut-busting as any traditional joint. And because the chefs don’t have meat to lean on, Planta Queen's flavors may even be better than in their pork-laden counterparts.
How to book: Reserve via Resy or order take-out and delivery via Toast.
Omakai Sushi
With omakase sushi spots popping up in Miami almost as quickly as NFT startups, finding one that works for the vegans in your group can be tough. Omakai takes the stress out of that decision with its vegan omakase service. You’ll get five courses of seven roasted and marinated vegetable nigiri, two veggie rolls, and seaweed salads. It’s also a fraction of the cost of traditional omakase, making it wallet-friendly for meat heads, too.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable or order take-out and delivery via Toast.
Fly Fuel
These Aventura health food pioneers brought the northern limits of Miami-Dade its best selection of acai bowls, salads, and even a standout Cauliflower Pizza. And while this spot from the Raw Republic founders does plant-based stuff best, they also carry a large collection of healthy proteins like wild-caught fish and ethically-raised chicken. The non-alcoholic drink list is also pretty impressive, where you can wash down your Avo Toast with Dragonfruit Coconut Green Tea and Raspberry Black Tea Lemonade.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery via Toast.
Pura Vida
What started as a cute little South Beach spot for acai bowls has exploded into South Florida’s go-to for healthy lunches, spreading as far north as West Palm Beach. Each space is done up in Hamptons Beach House wood, complete with alluring floral smells and soothing music. The food’s spectacular, whether you’re opting for the spicy Jen’s Herb Salad with arugula, cilantro, and mint. Or the Vegan Lentil Bowl with adashah protein. The newest location just opened on Las Olas, so Broward denizens can now get in on the action without the long ride.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
Le Jardinier
Okay, so this vegetable-forward fine dining destination from Joel Robuchon protege and Michelin Star-winner Alain Verzeroli looks a little different than your typical vegan spot. But LE Jardinier does more with vegetables than any in Miami, plating Pumpkin Vichyssoise, Chicories with Green Goddess dressing, and Burrata with Persimmons that are as elegant as anything in a meat-driven eatery of this caliber.
How to book: Reserve via Resy.
Carrot Express
Carrot Express might be the only business in South Florida opening more new stores than Walgreens, with eight locations spread across South Florida and an NYC outpost on the way. But it’s understandable, given the range and quality of food, starting with an international collection of salads from Mexican to Mediterranean. Bowls and wraps are packed with fresh veggies and superfoods, and the Red Quinoa Burger—stacked with sun dried tomatoes, basil, and shiitake mushrooms—is a solid contender for the best plant-based offering in the city.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
The Cocinita
Lard-heavy Latin food seems like it would be a tough sphere to tackle with a plant-based lens. But this little eatery from noted vegan chef Mr. Mitrano nails it, with a menu of Portobello Tacos, vegan chorizo creations, and plant-based burritos. The star of the show is the Coricachapa, a pancake layered with cheese, corn, and chorizo that’s become an Instagram sensation.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
Mora Pizza
If you’re looking for a vegan food adventure, head to Mora Pizza, a roving food truck that makes its home in some truly unexpected areas. Here you’ll find pies topped with everything from stuffed poblano peppers to ice cream to French fries, plus strombolis, cheesesteaks, and pretty much everything else you’d expect from a pizza truck. Check their Instagram for the daily special, and come hungry.
How to book: Stop by for counter service.
Love Life Cafe
If you want to get your hands on the best plant-based burger in America, you’ll have to hit this Wynwood spot that’s been slinging them since long before Impossible Whoppers came on the scene. The 2016 Seed Wine and Food Festival-winner for best veggie burger is topped with guac, cheddar, marinated kale, and cilantro aioli. It heads up a spectacular burger lineup that also offers Curry Burgers and a Jackfruit BBQ Sandwich. Additionally, you’ll find pizza, burritos, and tacos gracing the menu at Love Life, so if you’ve got a hankering for not-so-light eats but wanna keep it vegan, you’ve arrived.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery via Toast.
Plant Miami
The big, spacious patio outside this Edgewater plant-based spot has become a sort of ground zero for the Miami vegan community, so much so that it is actually called The Sacred Space. In addition to being home to endless boozy weekend brunches punctuated by smooth saxophones and cool breezes, Plant also boasts perhaps the most impressive plant-based menu in Miami, with everything from Cashew Cheese Boards to Banana Leaf Tamales to Vegan Key Lime Crème Brulee.
How to book: Reserve via OpenTable or order take-out and delivery via Toast.
Manna Life Food
The word “Manna” refers to food from heaven. At Downtown’s Manna Life Food, heaven is nature, and its food is the result of nutrient-dense, organic produce and ingredients, which together create a type of body-fuel that puts your all-time favorite junk run to shame. Expect Life Bowls, where you can literally “eat the rainbow” with everything from coconut brown rice to acai pickles, plus superfood Arepas stuffed with avocado, hemp hearts, and three-bean salad, and a bevy of raw treats like Protein Bliss Balls and ice cream strewn with banana and maca fudge. Let’s just say if you’re not vegan, you probably will be after this meal.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
Full Bloom
Vegans might have mastered the art of trendy juice bars and fast-casual spots, but Full Bloom wants to show vegan- and vegetarian-conscious diners that plates without meat and cheese can be gourmet, too. The full-vegan menu offers dishes like Cashew Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli and Eggplant Steak Milanese. There’s a raw bar, too, but it’s not the kind you’re thinking—it takes uncooked ingredients like zucchini, carrots, and cauliflower and transforms them into creations like Carrot Nut Soup and Cauliflower Rice.
How to book: Reserve via Yelp or order take-out and delivery via GrubHub.
Bunnie Cakes
Everyone has a sweet tooth, including vegans and vegetarians. And while a dairy-free diet can often make it difficult to satisfy those sugary cravings, at Bunnie Cakes, it’s easy. As Miami’s original vegan bakery, the shop offers a bevy of cupcakes and cakes in varieties like banana chocolate chip, cinnamon sugar, cookie dough, and red velvet. They make cinnamon rolls, cheeseballs, and cheesecake in a jar, too. If you thought going vegan would give you an excuse to say no to dessert, think again. But hey, we’re not complaining.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
Della Bowls
There’s a good chance that a bite or two of a Della Bowl might result in an obnoxious smile and that weird inner-feeling of excitement you thought only your dog could give you. Needless to say, they’re not called “healthy bowls of happy” for nothing. Each bowl is customizable, with every ingredient a veggie-lover might fancy. There’s lentils, tofu, and chickpeas for protein, along with marinated kale, crispy broccoli, and a handful of sweet and savory sauces like spicy almond pepper, ginger tamari garlic and sweet citrus tahini to drizzle on top. Give it a boost with some raw roots, avocado, or spicy sunflower seeds. Don’t lie, we know you’re already smiling
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
Plant Theory
Inside the buzzing Lincoln Eatery you’ll find Plant Theory. The name speaks for itself, as the restaurant uses 100% local and organic ingredients, with a focus on all things veggie for every dish. Besides traditional salads, sandwiches, wraps, and juices found in most vegan/vegetarian spots, Plant Theory offers a full-blown brunch menu too. Try a spinach or egg melt, topped with melted cheese and a side of coconut bacon; or opt for a fruity berry parfait, layered with fruit and granola.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
Miami Juice
The dual grocery store and café in North Miami is the perfect compromise for vegans and their meat- and dairy-loving compadres. The menu features dozens of sandwiches and salads alongside heartier plates like pizza, burgers, and mixed Middle Eastern-inspired mezze, many of which have a vegan supplement. Think gooey cheese pizza with soy cheese or a veggie patty burger. The restaurant is flexible, too: Dine outside on its patio, inside the market, or grab a quick bite to-go.
How to book: Stop by for counter service.
MyRoots Juicebar
What started as a small cupcake shop has blossomed into a complete organic café with health, sustainability, and cruelty-free practices at the forefront of its mission. Owner Angela Prada-Moed wanted to bring nutrition to her neighborhood, and by swapping sweets for vegan treats, she’s done just that. The menu features juices and boosters easily paired with Fajita and Quinoa Bowls, super oatmeal, acai bowls, and salads, which are nearly all vegan-friendly.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.
Lilikoi Organic Living
The husband-and-wife team behind Lilikoi have brought the fresh, laid-back feel of their former home in Maui island to South Beach’s often-frenetic and crowded expanse. Though the entire restaurant isn't vegetarian, no place offers better vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free fare. The collections of pressed juices and smoothies are the sort of fresh, healthy treat one might expect from such a location, but the real surprises come when you order stunners like the vegan burger made with garbanzo beans and topped with caramelized onions, or the Falafel Wrap, fresh, spicy, and strong enough to go shoulder-to-shoulder with any sandwich in town.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery online.