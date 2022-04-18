Where to Eat and Drink on the Water in Miami

Welcome to Miami, where there’s miles of waterfront and seemingly even more miles of spots to eat, drink, and take in those sparkling ocean (or bay, or river) views. In a city that loves its al fresco dining, the best way to really enjoy it is to park your table as close to the waves as possible, allowing diners to bask in all the fresh ocean breezes and magical panoramas the 305 has to offer.

Whether you’re arriving by car or boat, are looking for a romantic night out, a chill happy hour, or a flashy bottle service-fueled party, there’s a waterfront dining destination for you right here in the Magic City. These are the best of the bunch.