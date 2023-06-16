This New Cruise From Miami to the Bahamas Is Like a Food Festival on the High Seas

Cruising the Caribbean with unlimited access to food and frozen drinks sounds nice and all, but a new food festival on the high seas is taking things up a notch.

Chefs Making Waves, a food-focused cruise hosted by festival producer Sixthman aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship, will take its maiden voyage from the Port of Miami next year. The four-day trip will kick off on March 25, 2024 and take guests to the Bahamas—but the elite food and drink experiences on board may mean you never even want to step foot off the ship.

Buzzy chefs and restaurateurs are the hallmark of any good food festival, so you’ll see some of the country’s top culinary talent on deck. Marcus Samuelsson of NYC’s Hav & Mar and 14 other restaurants worldwide; Andrew Zimmern from Man v. Food; the Cake Boss Buddy Valastro; and other celebrity chefs like Robert Irvine, Anne Burrell, and Aarón Sánchez will all host events and mingle with guests.