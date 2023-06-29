Don’t Leave This New Cuban Sandwich Shop Without a Trip to the Pitbull-Themed Bathroom

His search led him to the iconic Palacio de Los Jugos, which has colorful decor and a chaotic atmosphere that convinced Reidenberg Miami would become home. “I love that it looks like a circus, because it really is a circus in there,” he says. “That was the moment I realized I’m not here for a short stay—I’m living here.”

He settled in Miami Beach and was frustrated that he couldn’t find the gas station- and ventanita-style Cuban fare he could across the causeway. So when commercial space in a 400-square-foot former cookie shop opened up, he jumped at the chance to bring affordable Cuban sandwiches back to the beach.

“South Beach has a lot of [Cuban restaurants] with Cheesecake Factory-style menus, but everyone was ordering the same thing: The Cuban sandwich,” he says. “So I said, ‘why not do a shop that just has five sandwiches and specializes in one thing?’”

The space feels every bit like a Hialeah sandwich counter with the aroma of cooking pork filling the air as soon as you step inside. It’s missing a little bit of grime, but what it lacks in sticky floors it makes up for in playful touches. The walls that aren’t adorned with Pitbull paraphernalia boast custom renderings of Jupina soda from Michelle Gutierrez, the artist behind the nostalgic local art series West of Chester. She also did a Pitbull piece in the bathroom, which Reidenberg had custom made.