Kylo Offers a New Spin on the ‘90s Food Court

To order, guests can pony up to the touchscreens and choose food from one of seven different restaurants: Ms. Cheezious, Spris Artisan Pizza, Sergio’s Cuban, Burger King, Firehouse Subs, Popeye’s, and Jeni’s Ice Cream.

The menus are limited, as Kylo has sought to bring a greatest hits collection of menu items rather than deep cuts. You won’t find chicken sandwiches at BK or anything other than empanadas at Sergio’s. Still, Maia insists most guests will enjoy the opportunity to craft a meal of favorites from some beloved brands.

“We tried for one brand not to compete with the others,” he says. “But we have the best sellers from everywhere, and at Spris, we have a very comprehensive menu.”

The offerings are enough to create a pretty epic meal if you want. Craving a Ms. Cheezious short rib melt and some Popeye’s nuggets? Both are at your disposal. Fancy a Whopper and a rucola e prosciutto pizza with some Brambleberry ice cream? Your cardiologist might stop you, but Kylo won’t.

The new food hall has even gone so far as to put some of these classic dishes together in genius creations tailor made for Instagram. Most notably, the Popeye’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich Pizza—a mashup of the cult classic chicken sandwich and Spris’ margherita pizza, where chicken nuggets, diced pickles, and a drizzle of hot sauce cover the traditional tomato sauce and mozzarella.

You’ll also find the Burger King and Ms. Cheezious Short Rib Melt, essentially the ramped-up grilled cheese with Burger King fries inside. Light it is not, but the fries add a greasy crunch giving the sandwich an extra layer of flavor.

Both these items are only on the introductory menu, though. So if you haven’t eaten a Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich on a pizza since you lived in a frat house, now is the time to order.

Speaking of college, those who attended Ohio State University will be delighted to learn that Columbus’s own Jeni’s Ice Cream has a spot inside Kylo. While this is its first foray into South Florida, it’s a favorite across the Midwest, and especially among people who insist there really was pass interference in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl. The Kylo outpost offers just two flavors in cup and pint size, Brown Butter Almond Brittle and Brambleberry Crisp. Blackout chocolate cake, according to Kylo’s website, is forthcoming.