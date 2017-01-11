Free Birthday Burritos at My Ceviche!

If you love burritos but hate paying for stuff, then today is your lucky day. To celebrate their two locations' respective first and second birthdays, My Ceviche is giving out FREE BURRITOS. All you have to do is bring in a birthday card "with a sweet note" to either their South Beach or Brickell location and they'll hand over the goods (limit one per customer, one per card, and applies to eat-in only).

So hurry up and get to your local Hallmark or better yet, whip out the construction paper, glue, and glitter because again people, FREE BURRITO.