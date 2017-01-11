Food & Drink

Free Birthday Burritos at My Ceviche!

My Ceviche

If you love burritos but hate paying for stuff, then today is your lucky day. To celebrate their two locations' respective first and second birthdays, My Ceviche is giving out FREE BURRITOS. All you have to do is bring in a birthday card "with a sweet note" to either their South Beach or Brickell location and they'll hand over the goods (limit one per customer, one per card, and applies to eat-in only).

So hurry up and get to your local Hallmark or better yet, whip out the construction paper, glue, and glitter because again people, FREE BURRITO.

Pete Dombrosky is the Assistant Managing Editor at Thrillist. He believes that everyone should get free burritos on their birthday. Follow him on Twitter.

1. My Ceviche 235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (South Beach)

My Ceviche boasts their relationships with their fishermen -- yeah, not their seafood supplier -- their fishermen, that bring them fresh underwater delights every day. Every Monday from noon 'til 7p at My, you will get your delicious ceviche upgraded from medium to large (basically a double order). Every Tuesday, you will get tacos like charred octopus and yellowfin for a buck off.

2. My Ceviche Brickell 1250 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33139 (Brickell)

My Ceviche - "it's better than yours." Luckily for you, My Ceviche is really your ceviche - or at least it can be. Just stop by either location of this Mexican seafood resto, or order online.

