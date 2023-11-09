A ‘Golden Girls’-Themed Kitchen Just Opened in Miami

The Golden Girls remains one of the most culturally influential shows to ever grace the small screen. Not only was it years ahead of its time on issues like marriage equality and female sexuality—it was also bitingly hilarious and full of sarcastic, witty one-liners that stand up almost 30 years later.

It’s why I moved to Miami as soon as I was old enough to decide for myself and why my college apartment was a wash of wicker and pastel upholstery. When I visited LA shortly after Rue McClanahan died, I put flowers in the driveway at 245 N. Saltair, much like Friends fans recently did for Matthew Perry in New York.

So when word of the Golden Girls Kitchen hit social media, I got messages from just about every person I’d ever met to share the news. And when it finally opened this week, I was, quite literally, the first person through the door.

Ignore, for a minute, that I was in a breezy retrofitted outdoor space in a Wynwood warehouse. As far as I was concerned, I had traveled back to 1986 at 6151 Richmond Street, and I was sitting in a place I’d never dreamed I could visit. And as the warm, tropical air blew through I almost expected Blanche Devereaux to come sashaying through the French doors, or for Harry Weston to walk up and ask if I’d seen his dog.

The pop-up restaurant experience is a collection of Golden Girls sets, themed rooms, and tributes to the greatest comedic ensemble cast of all time—with some food thrown in so you can get a taste of what fueled the funniest ladies of the 1980s. It’ll be open through the end of the year at 350 NW 24th Street in Wynwood.