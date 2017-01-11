How the Cuban Became History's Most Contentious Sandwich

Cafecitos, croquettes, and cubanos. Let us take a moment to thank South Florida’s prodigious Cuban influence for some of our most influential culinary staples. While it’s no secret that cafe cubanos (and versions of croquettas de jamon) originated from the largest island nation in the Caribbean, the birthplace of the Cuban sandwich -- which is most characterized by its blend of ham, pork, cheese, mustard, and sometimes salami -- is hazy, to say the least. Though its name suggests a simple past, two Florida cities -- Miami and Tampa -- will tell you otherwise.

It’s believed that the first Cuban sandwich was made more than a quincentenary ago the by Taíno tribe in Cuba. They were one of three different cultures that inhabited the island before Europeans arrived. Jorge Astorquiza, a food chemist in Tampa, says the Taínos used casabe bread, made from yucca, to make the dish. Instead of pork -- an unavailable meat at the time -- the Taínos stuffed fish and bird meat inside the center of two thin, crunchy slices of casabe, which would taste more like a cracker than a slice of dough.