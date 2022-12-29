The 15 Most Essential Food Experiences in Miami

You haven’t really done Miami until you’ve checked off a few important experiences. From taking a picture with a magnum of rosé on a boat to meeting—and getting inappropriately hit on—by a D-list reality celebrity to getting lost in Hialeah. But also crucial to the Magic City experience is eating at all the places that make this city so special. In a city that fuses glamor with American Dream-fueled grit, that means everything from sceney steakhouses to laundromats that are open 24 hours sneakily serving great Cuban sandwiches. In Miami, it’s easy to enjoy fresh stone claws and steak one meal and cream-filled croquetas the next.

From South Beach to the suburbs, Miami’s got plenty of restaurants that reflect what our city is all about. Here are the bucket list spots and the iconic dishes you need to experience to understand it best.