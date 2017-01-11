The 10 Best Deals at Miami Spice 2016

So here it is: week two of Miami Spice, and you’ve been so overwhelmed by the 275+ restaurants participating that you panicked and ate nothing but Chicken Kitchen all last weekend. Not that there’s anything wrong with a steady diet of chop-chop, but this is the only two-month stretch of the year where the seemingly out-of-reach Miami culinary hotspots are actually places you can afford. Until the end of September, loads of places are offering three-course prix-fixe menus for $39. While at some spots that only saves you a few bucks, if you want to narrow down your choices and go the the places where you’re getting the most for your money, well, these are the top 10.
The Bazaar by José Andrés
Miami Beach
What it normally costs: $82
What you're saving: $43
That zany José Andrés is letting you pick like FIVE different things off the menu. The portions aren't large, per se, but you can get yourself bao con lechón, Cuban coffee-roasted churrasco, pollo al ajillo, Not Your Everyday Caprese, and s’mores chocolate cake at a great price.
Shula's Steak House
Miami Lakes
What it normally costs: $90
What you’re saving: $45
No, you won’t get your name on the wall or a special reception with coach Shula if you manage to complete the Spice menu. But it’s a good warm-up for the 64oz challenge, especially if you take down the lobster bisque ($6 upgrade), 8oz Times Square strip steak with grilled jumbo shrimp, and a slice of cheesecake to wrap it up.
StripSteak by Michael Mina
Miami Beach
What it normally costs: $84
What you're saving: $45
Use that big savings to valet your car and get a Diet Coke at Bleau Bar whilst dining on spicy hamachi tartare, wood-grilled 8oz filet mignon, and chocolate ganache cake.
Red, the Steakhouse
Miami Beach
What it normally costs: $84
What you’re saving: $45
Peter Vauthy is rotating the menu weekly, but if you head there during seafood week, you can try the most hipster tartare in history (whiskey Sriracha tuna tartare), created by your local Thrillist editor and a team of experts who are also dishing out petit filet mignon and chocolate silk pie.
Pied à Terre
Miami Beach
What it normally costs: $87
What you're saving: $48
Hey there, Romeo-on-a-budget, here’s your chance to dine on cold terrine of foie gras, beef (which is the “favorite cut of the butcher”), chocolate tart morillo, and cherry sorbet in the cozy confines of one of America’s most romantic restaurants without having to completely ruin the mood when the bill shows up.
Estiatorio Milos
SoFi
What it normally costs: $88
What you’re saving: $49
You might think ordering the seafood that was on a boat in the Mediterranean literally YESTERDAY would be the move here. But if you want to maximize your value, go with the all-natural lamb chops; “the real Greek Yogurt” with thyme, honey, and seasonal fruit; or, you know, try the charcoal-grilled octopus. It's your life.
Bourbon Steak
Aventura
What it normally costs: $90
What you’re saving: $51
If you live in Broward, this is the absolute best place to do Miami Spice. If you don’t live in Broward, well, sometimes it’s worth going to Aventura for something other than visiting grandparents… especially when that something is charred octopus ceviche, Angus New York strip, and pastelito y cafe.
Palme d’Or
Coral Gables
What it normally costs: $90
What you're saving: $51
If you'd like to check out the nicest restaurant in the Biltmore, your cheapest option is the gut-busting $90 tasting menu. During Spice, you can feast on l’octopus et l’escargot, la piece de boeuf, and l’opera passion banana chocolat, all without destroying your waistline OR your wallet.
Byblos
South Beach
What it normally costs: $101
What you're saving: $62
This one's easy… be sure to order the lamb ribs, vine-ripened tomato, wagyu flat iron, and couscous. See? We did the hard math for you.
Pao by Paul Qui
Miami Beach
What it normally costs: $104
What you're saving: $65
This might be the only time 99% of the people could even afford to walk into Faena without having to apply for a new credit card. Take full advantage while you can and get the diver scallops, smoked short rib asadero, and champorado.
Another restaurant from James Beard award-winning chef José Andrés, The Bazaar puts a trendy spin on traditional Spanish tapas. Don’t be alarmed if your crispy croquetas de pollo arrive in a glass replica of a high-top sneaker (laces and all); the creamy béchamel and robust flavor is still in there. While the sultry, chandelier-laden space and inventive signature cocktails (salt air margarita, anyone?) aim to seduce, make sure to save room for the deconstructed key lime pie.
Run by local sports legend Don Shula, it's no wonder this steakhouse is elegantly themed with football paraphernalia, including newspaper clippings and old photos. The tender steak is locally lauded, but the market fish and choice of pan-seared sea scallop is just as succulent. To top off the chandelier and white tablecloth dining experience, the whiskey and wine list is extensive, and, if you dare, will surely help you digest the 48oz Shula Cut porterhouse steak on offer.
Michael Mina's Stripsteak inside the Fontainebleau packs a punch with daily caught seafood and top-of-the-line beef from an in-house butcher. The two-story venue features indoor and outdoor seating, and the open kitchen with a wood-burning oven adds a bit of culinary entertainment to your meal.
Once voted Sexiest Steakhouse of the Year (by Playboy, no less) and beloved by A-listers, Red delivers on all the swanky fronts. But we suggest you let the food -- from appetizers like seared foie gras and caviar with crème fraiche to the steak and seafood entrées -- do the talking. Throw in a fully-loaded wine list, and the fact that Red is one of the few places in the country to use Miyazaki beef (like Kobe but more marbled), and you've got a steak night to remember.
Nestled in the historic Cadet Hotel, Pied à Terre strikes the balance between sultry and charming, refined yet unpretentious; think cottage-meets-cabana. It’s one of the most romantic restaurants in South Beach, a place to take pretty dates if you’ve got a pretty penny. The menu offers both à la carte and tasting options, and is predominantly French with Mediterranean influences: note the cold terrine of foie gras, centrally placed between crispy Coteaus du Layon and mango-apricot chutney, capturing the tropical zing for which Miami is known. There’s a decorated wine list for those trying to impress with their bottle knowledge, but don’t fret if you’re intimated: the sommelier will be happy to assist.
Seafood shines on this authentic Mediterranean menu, created by Costas Spiliadis. The culinary focal point is evident from the moment you walk into the room: before you notice the sleek, modern environs (circular lamps glow from the ceiling, mile-high wine racks intersect walls of polished wood), you’ll see the daily catch on ice displayed by the door. If tasting menus aren’t your scene, consider swinging by for lunch -- the Dorado Royale and sushi-grade octopus remain staples of the à la carte menu, and the ambience is just as trendy.
Free duck fat fries, an extensive menu of wood-grilled steaks (including Japanese and American wagyu), and a famous dry-aged burger make this Aventura spot easily one of the best steakhouses in Greater Miami. The name isn't misleading, either: the bourbon selection here is among the best in the city -- six whole pages of them -- as well as a curated list of barrel-aged cocktails and a daily happy hour that makes it all accessible to everyone.
Soufflé all day -- or at least for dessert. Situated within the historic Biltmore Hotel in a Belle Époque-inspired space, Palme D’Or marries classic French cuisine with Floridian flair. Diner jacket-clad guests will note the Burgundy escargot strategically scattered atop char-kissed octopus, while other highlights on the seafood-obsessed tasting menu (orchestrated by chef Philippe Ruiz, whose CV unsurprisingly illustrates his tenure of various Michelin-starred restaurants) includes Maine lobster cappuccino and mousseline potatoes blanketed with sevruga caviar. While it may be a touch too luxuriant for routine dinners, it’s ideal for romantic celebrations sans-children (providing, of course, you remembered to make the reservation weeks in advance).
A warm weather offshoot of the Toronto original, Miami Beach's Byblos will make you rethink your standard understanding of Mediterranean food. The menu is a creative masterpiece that showcases mezze plates like Turkish dumplings with smoky eggplant and shakshouka with duck egg, as well as wood-fired flatbreads and seafood, raw or grilled. However, the highlight of the menu is the rice dishes that incorporate Middle Eastern ingredients like saffron, sujuk sausage, and sabzi herbs.
Inspired by Filipino, French, Spanish, and Japanese flavors, Austin-based chef Paul Qui's dishes use smoke and charcoal based cooking techniques to create one-of-a-kind, savory meat- and vegetable-centric dishes. And while the cuisine takes from multiple international flavor profiles, the setting is decidedly American, with leather banquettes, wood tables, mirror accents, and a contemporary golden sculpture establishing a classic, steakhouse-esque tone.